The investigation concerns whether Applied and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 2, 2026, Applied conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 32.5 million shares of common stock priced at $20.00. Then, on November 11, 2026, Applied reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and issued full-year 2026 financial guidance. Despite reporting quarterly revenue growth, Applied lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $660 million to $670 million-falling below analyst consensus estimates-and projected full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $137 million to $142 million. Management disclosed that supplier constraints in specialized forgings, castings, and fasteners, alongside delayed government regulatory approvals for Apache helicopter rotor head overhauls, had forced the Company to push approximately $15 million to $20 million of high-margin rotorcraft aftermarket revenue out of the fourth quarter of 2026 and into the first half of 2027. Applied also reported that its consolidated gross profit margin compressed to 23.5% from 28.0% in the prior-year period due to program ramp costs and operational inefficiencies, while free cash flow turned negative at -$9.5 million.

On this news, Applied's stock price fell $1.42 per share, or 13.25%, to close at $9.30 per share on November 11, 2026, on heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 16, 2026, Jefferies downgraded Applied from“Buy” to“Hold”, citing trimmed 2026 guidance, pushed-out margins, and component delivery delays.

Following the downgrade, Applied's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 18.74%, to close at $6.81 per share on November 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980