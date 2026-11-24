The investigation concerns whether Zura and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2026, Zura issued a press release“announc[ing] that its Phase 2 TibuSHIELD study, which evaluated tibulizumab (ZB-106) in adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), did not meet its primary endpoint of percentage change from baseline in total abscess and inflammatory nodule (AN) count at Week 16 in either the 300 mg or 150 mg treatment arm” and that“key secondary endpoints, including HiSCR50 and HiSCR75, were also not met.”

On this news, Zura's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 69.68%, to close at $1.24 per share on November 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980