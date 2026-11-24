The investigation concerns whether Seabridge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 19, 2026, Seabridge disclosed that the British Columbia Supreme Court released a decision clarifying its June 2026 orders regarding challenges to the Substantially Started Designation (“SSD”) for the Company's flagship KSM Project. Specifically, the Court confirmed that the 2024 SSD granted by British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office was quashed and ordered the province to conduct further“deep consultation” with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation-including a 90-day window for written submissions-before reconsidering whether the project has substantially started.

On this news, Seabridge's stock price fell $7.49 per share, or 29.32%, to close at $18.06 per share on November 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980