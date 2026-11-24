The investigation concerns whether Liquidity Services and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 19, 2026, Liquidity Services issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026. Among other metrics, the Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $106.4 million-a 10% year-over-year decline-alongside Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) of $404.0 million, falling short of the Company's previously issued guidance range of $415 million to $455 million. Management also disclosed that fourth-quarter Retail Supply Chain Group (“RSCG”) GMV declined 4%, citing elevated supply and near-term retail logistics costs, and issued first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance of $0.36 to $0.45.

On this news, Liquidity Services' stock price fell $10.94 per share, or 24.88%, to close at $33.03 per share on November 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980