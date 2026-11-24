The investigation concerns whether Cypherpunk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2026, short-seller Fugazi Research published a report entitled“CYPH: Incinerating Your Money for a Crypto You Don't Need” alleging that Cypherpunk-formerly the oncology biotech company Leap Therapeutics-is a“dilution scheme” designed to transfer value away from public shareholders. Specifically, the Fugazi Research report alleges that insiders acquired shares and warrants at a steep discount to public market prices while saddling the Company with an overhang of roughly 195 million shares from warrants and restricted stock units. The report further contends that approximately 90% of Cypherpunk's total assets are not self-custodied cryptocurrency, but rather an uninsured contractual receivable held with a related-party custodian affiliated with the Company's lead investor, exposing public shareholders to unsecured creditor risk.

Following publication of the report, Cypherpunk's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 18.06%, to close at $2.36 per share on November 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980