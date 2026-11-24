The investigation concerns whether SBC Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 18, 2026, after the market closed, SBC Medical disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that, on November 16, 2026, an unauthorized third party accessed and extracted data from certain databases within a website system managed and operated by its Japanese subsidiary, SBC Medical Group, Ltd. According to the Company, the intrusion compromised basic personal information and passwords for approximately 1,624,000 individuals, reservation-request details for 255,416 individuals, and web inquiry form contents for 217,769 individuals, alongside roughly 20,000 employee account records-including bank account, pension, and tax documents for 459 staff members. Separately, SBC Medical disclosed unauthorized access to clinic administrator accounts on the third-party reservation platform Tribeau affecting roughly 19,000 additional individuals, and noted that affected medical corporations temporarily suspended television and other advertising, potentially reducing new patient inquiries across its franchising, procurement, and management services revenue lines.

On this news, SBC Medical's stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 10.69%, to close at $5.60 per share on November 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980