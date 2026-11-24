The investigation concerns whether Red Robin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 18, 2026, after the market closed, Red Robin issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 4, 2026. Among other metrics, the Company reported third-quarter revenue of $232.1 million-a 12.5% year-over-year decline that fell short of consensus estimates-and a wider GAAP net loss of $21.2 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $18.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Management also disclosed that guest traffic fell 1.7% during the quarter, issued fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $6 million-weighed down by $1.5 million in general liability transition costs tied to refranchising-and warned that the Company remains obligated to cover certain lease payments in the event a franchisee defaults.

On this news, Red Robin's stock price fell $1.67 per share, or 21.01%, to close at $6.28 per share on November 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980