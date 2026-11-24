The investigation concerns whether BillionToOne and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 18, 2026, short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging that BillionToOne failed to adequately disclose regulatory scrutiny-including a Tennessee Medicaid fraud referral-and engaged in improper billing practices, such as granting patient cost caps without verifying patient income. Specifically, the report alleged that potential False Claims Act penalties tied to overbilling could exceed $1.2 billion and put approximately 80% of the Company's EBITDA at risk.

Following publication of the report, BillionToOne's stock price fell $5.96 per share, or 6.11%, to close at $91.54 per share on November 18, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980