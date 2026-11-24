The investigation concerns whether Summit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 15, 2026, Summit issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for ivonescimab in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who have received prior epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. Ivonescimab is a novel PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody.” Per the press release,“[t]he CRL indicates that the BLA cannot be approved in its present form, as the FDA determined that substantial evidence of effectiveness is not established in the absence of a statistically significant overall survival (OS) improvement. The FDA indicated that the progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in the absence of a statistically significant OS benefit does not support a positive benefit-risk profile in support of approval.”

On this news, Summit's stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 16.47%, to close at $11.82 per share on November 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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