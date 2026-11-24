The investigation concerns whether AMD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 19, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report entitled“AMD Has Its Own China Problem,” alleging undisclosed regulatory and export-control risks tied to AMD's operations and partnerships in China. Among other things, the report alleged that a blacklisted Chinese server manufacturer and related vendors continued utilizing updated AMD startup firmware, and highlighted AMD's substantial revenue, packaging, and licensing ties to the region.

Following the report, AMD's stock price fell $40.95 per share, or 7.72%, to close at $489.19 per share on November 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980