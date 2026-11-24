The investigation concerns whether Montauk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2026, Montauk announced that it would reschedule its third-quarter 2026 earnings release due to a delay in finalizing its Form 10-Q. The Company said that it plans to file a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the filing deadline for its Form 10-Q until November 16, 2026 and intended to publish its Q3 earnings release“as soon as practicable” on or after the date it files its Form 10-Q.

On this news, Montauk's stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 57.19%, to close at $1.19 per share on November 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980