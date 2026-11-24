MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cambridge, UK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Darktrace identified over 13 times as many Black Friday phishing emails per day in the first three weeks of November than in October.

The total phishing volume increase in the first three weeks of November compared with October was 29% higher in 2026 than was observed in 2025.

Among businesses in the US and Canada, Black Friday phishing volumes reached nearly 27 times the October weekly average in the week beginning November 16. In EMEA, volumes reached nearly 12 times the October weekly average. 86% of businesses receiving significant volumes of Black Friday phishing saw those emails arrive in concentrated bursts, clustered on just a few days.

Darktrace, a global leader in behavioral security, today revealed a surge in phishing emails exploiting Black Friday offers, with 13 times as many phishing emails per day in the first three weeks of November as in October. The increase was particularly sharp among businesses in the US and Canada, while many businesses saw these emails arrive in concentrated bursts. The total phishing volume increase in the first three weeks of November compared with October was approximately 29% higher in 2026 than was observed in 2025.

Between November 1 and 21, Black Friday phishing emails had already reached 9 times the total recorded throughout October. The rise accelerated in the final days tracked: in the six days to November 21, daily volumes were nearly 3 times those of the previous week, a trend Darktrace expects to continue into the holiday shopping weekend. The daily average for Christmas-themed phishing also rose 117% over the period from October through Nov. 21.

Black Friday phishing rose most sharply among businesses in the US and Canada, where weekly volumes in the week of November 16 reached nearly 27 times the October weekly average. Businesses in EMEA saw a smaller increase, reaching nearly 12 times.

The findings are based on an anonymized, aggregated analysis of emails sent to businesses using Darktrace / EMAIL, tracked between September 1 and November 21, 2026, using October as the baseline for comparisons.

Seasonal offers and familiar brands give attackers an opening

During peak shopping periods, promotional emails arrive alongside order confirmations, payment notices, refunds and delivery updates. Fraudulent messages can fit what recipients already expect to receive, while time-limited offers and delivery deadlines encourage people to act quickly.

Attackers are increasingly pairing familiar brands with Black Friday lures. Among phishing emails impersonating Amazon, Apple, eBay, Netflix, Alibaba and PayPal, nearly one in eight (12.9%) was also flagged as likely Black Friday-related during November 16–21. That compares with just 0.3% in October and 8% across November 1–21. Being impersonated by attackers does not indicate that a brand's own systems or services have been compromised, and the brands named are not affiliated with, and have not endorsed, this research.

Phishing activity concentrates on a handful of days

Among businesses receiving significant volumes of Black Friday phishing, 86% experienced concentrated bursts. These emails clustered on fewer days than expected, even after accounting for the seasonal rise in activity and weekday patterns. Across businesses receiving significant volumes, half received at least 85% of the Black Friday phishing emails on just three days. In one case, more than 70 Black Friday emails arrived in under a minute, highlighting how quickly security teams can face a sudden influx.

AI adds another consideration for holiday shoppers

AI shopping assistants can help people compare offers and choose sellers, but their recommendations may draw on fraudulent content or webpages designed to influence their decisions.

“An AI assistant could recommend a seller based on reviews or comparison pages that appear credible but are fabricated. Attackers can also hide instructions in webpages to try to manipulate what an assistant recommends or does. In either case, the shopper may see a recommendation without knowing how it was influenced,” said Dr. Margaret Cunningham, VP, Security & AI Strategy at Darktrace.

Shoppers can take three practical steps to protect themselves:



Go directly to the source. Verify offers, delivery problems and refund requests through the retailer's official app or a known website before sharing information or paying.

Pause before acting. Treat pressure to pay immediately or provide personal information as a reason to stop. Take a break before responding, even if an offer appears to be expiring. Check AI recommendations. Ask for the seller, website, product, total price and return policy, then verify those details yourself. Require your approval before an assistant makes a purchase.

“The holiday season should be a time for family and friends, travel, and celebration, not cyber scams and online fraud,” said Nick Andersen, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).“CISA's #SecureTheSeason campaign encourages Americans to take a few simple steps, like using strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, and shopping through trusted sources, to better protect their personal and financial information.”

Retailers must protect operations while keeping trading running

Retailers depend on connected systems across e-commerce, payments, stores and warehouses, often supported by external suppliers. Seasonal hiring adds new accounts and access requests when service desks are already busy. Higher transaction volumes and changing shopping patterns can also make suspicious activity harder to distinguish from normal business.

“Black Friday creates a difficult problem for defenders because legitimate behavior changes at the same time as attacks increase. There are more transactions, seasonal staff and supplier access, while taking the wrong system offline can interrupt payments or fulfillment. Security teams need enough context to tell unusual business activity from an attack, and enough precision to contain it without unnecessarily disrupting trading,” said Nathaniel Jones, SVP, Global Threat Intelligence, Darktrace.

Retailers can prepare by taking the following steps:



Review critical access. Require multifactor authentication for administrative access and remove temporary staff and supplier access when no longer needed.

Prepare for disruption. Confirm incident response coverage during peak trading and make sure staff know how to report suspicious activity. Set limits on automated customer service. Verify customer identity before processing refunds or order changes, limit what automated assistants can authorize, and require human review for high-risk requests.

About Darktrace

Darktrace secures the modern enterprise by protecting AI, people and infrastructure with behavioral security. Founded in 2013, Darktrace uses Adaptive AI to understand what is normal for an organization, detect known, unknown and novel threats, and respond autonomously in real time. The Darktrace Behavioral Defense Platform delivers unified visibility, continuous behavioral monitoring and autonomous response across the enterprise. Darktrace protects nearly 10,000 customers across major industries globally, helping organizations defend against AI-powered threats across AI and agents, email and collaboration tools, and hybrid networks, while enabling them to innovate with AI securely.

Methodology

Insights derive from anonymized, aggregated live data across customers protected by Darktrace / EMAIL. Darktrace used separate detection models to track phishing emails that:



Explicitly mentioned Black Friday.

Explicitly mentioned Christmas or Xmas.

Impersonated selected US retailers: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Old Navy and 1-800-Flowers. Impersonated selected global brands: Amazon, Apple, eBay, Netflix, Alibaba and PayPal.

Tracking covered September 1 to November 21, 2026. October provides the baseline for comparisons unless otherwise stated. Identified phishing simulations were excluded from the Black Friday and Christmas figures. Reported volumes are based on detection counts.

The 13-fold increase compares average daily Black Friday phishing volumes during November 1–21 with those during October 1–31, 2026. The year-on-year comparison uses total volumes: Black Friday phishing during November 1–21 was 800% higher than the full October total in 2026, compared with a 620% increase over the equivalent periods in 2025.

Brand impersonation emails did not necessarily mention Black Friday. Emails were counted as both brand impersonation and Black Friday-related when both detection models flagged the same email event.

Burst analysis focused on deployments receiving significant volumes of Black Friday phishing (i.e., at least 20 detections over the tracking period). A deployment was classified as experiencing bursts if its alerts occurred on significantly fewer days than expected and at least half fell on its three busiest days. Expected activity was modeled using daily phishing patterns across other deployments, accounting for the seasonal increase and weekday patterns.

Darktrace, Darktrace / EMAIL and the Darktrace logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Darktrace Holdings Limited. All other trademarks and brand names referenced are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only; their use does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by those owners. CISA does not endorse any commercial product, service, or enterprise.

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