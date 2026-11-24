Bruce Pearl, Noa Tishby & Prof. Shlomi Codish

(L:R) Henri Boll, Carlos M. Gutierrez, Mindy Gale Zeigerman, Prof. Shlomi Codish, Steven Wolf, Caroline Franklin Freidfertig, Noa Tishby, Dvora Fields, Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, Ruth Steinberg, Angela Retelny & Pedro Lichtinger

Neria Kraus & Noa Tishby in Conversation at Soroka Friends' Annual Gala

- Prof. Shlomi Codish, Director General of Soroka Medical CenterMANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In front of a full house, Noa Tishby spoke about a hospital she had visited after a missile attack, Bruce Pearl drew on a career in college basketball to talk about how teams prepare for a crisis, and Prof. Shlomi Codish recalled the story of a Soroka physician whose life was saved by his own colleagues. Their accounts gave guests at American Friends of Soroka Medical Center's (AFS) 14th annual Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala a front row seat to the multiple layers of recovery for a hospital and the people who depend on it. Founding board member Caroline Franklin Freidfertig and 2022 Inspirational Leadership Award recipient, Angela Retelny led the evening as gala co-chairs. Simi Teitelbaum and Rabbi Marc Schneier and Lizzy and Dr. Ira Savetsky served as honorary chairs.Accepting the Inspired Leadership Award, Bruce Pearl recalled winning five SEC championships in his last eight years at Auburn. The longtime coach, honored for using his public platform to stand with Israel, turned to a subject he knows well.“Coaches know preparation matters. You practice, run drills, and build trust.” He spoke about the Soroka teams that cared for hundreds of wounded patients on October 7, 2023, and kept caring for patients after their own hospital was hit, stating“Healing the mind deserves the same commitment as healing the body.”For the evening's keynote, Noa Tishby, a two-time New York Times bestselling author, Israel's Former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization, and founder and CEO of Eighteen, joined Senior journalist, Middle East Analyst and Anchorwoman Neria Kraus for a fireside conversation.Neria Kraus began with Noa Tishby's visit to Soroka after an Iranian missile struck the hospital in June 2025. The conversation moved from what Noa saw in Be'er Sheva to the pressures facing families across southern Israel and the stigma that can keep people from seeking help. Noa and Neria discussed how she uses her platform to tell Israel's story and speak out against antisemitism. Board member Mindy Gale Zeigerman then presented Noa Tishby with a newly minted Magen David pendant inspired by“The History of the Star of David”, the work of the late Marc Bennett that adorns Soroka's Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute Healing Gardens.Prof. Shlomi Codish, Soroka's Director General, was presented the T'kumah Award in recognition of his extraordinary leadership, through crisis, recovery, and rebuilding, securing the incredible future for Soroka that is unfolding today. The award takes its name from the Hebrew word for rebirth and renewal. NYC artist Allison Eden created the mosaic plaque presented to him.In accepting the award, Prof. Codish shared the story of Dr. Yoav Bichovsky, a Soroka intensive care physician who was critically injured while serving as a combat physician. When he arrived at Soroka by helicopter, the trauma team began working to save his life before they realized the patient was their colleague. Following extensive rehabilitation, Bichovsky returned to work in intensive care.“Yoav's story reminds us of the extraordinary strength of the people of Soroka,” Prof. Codish said.“But it also reminds us that recovery is not always measured by the wounds we can see.”Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, Executive Director of AFS, recognized Philip and Cheryl Milstein, whose lead gift will help establish Soroka's new Mental Health Center. The new center will build on that work, bringing assessment, therapy, and family support for children together in one place and expanding access to psychiatric and trauma care for adults across the Negev.Proceeds will support Soroka Medical Center's mental health services, helping provide critical care to children, adults and families across the Negev impacted by trauma. For additional information, please contact Friends@Soroka or call (914) 725-9070.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center. Soroka

Rahel Shamailova

American Friends of Soroka Medical Center

+1 914-725-9070

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Soroka Friends' NYC Gala Champions Mental Health Care for Southern Israel News Provided By American Friends of Soroka Medical Center November 24, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.