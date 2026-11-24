LifeSculptMD Announces Dr. Nina Dereska Earns Menopause Certification from A4M in Houston, TX

The advanced credential strengthens LifeSculptMD's commitment to specialized care for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

The advanced credential strengthens LifeSculptMD's commitment to specialized care for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

- Dr. Nina DereskaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSculptMD, a Houston-based medical practice offering urogynecologic and urologic surgical services, longevity and hormone health care, and aesthetic medicine, today announced that Dr. Nina Dereska has earned her Menopause Certification from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). The certification reflects advanced training in the evaluation and management of menopause-related health concerns and reinforces the practice's commitment to individualized care for women throughout the greater Houston area.Perimenopause and menopause can raise questions about symptoms, treatment options, and long-term health. Dr. Dereska's certification builds on LifeSculptMD's work with women in midlife and gives patients a resource for discussing these concerns in the context of their health history and personal goals.The A4M Menopause Certification curriculum focuses on hormonal changes, related symptoms, and quality-of-life concerns during perimenopause and menopause. The training emphasizes individualized care, recognizing that each patient's experience is different. In consultation, Dr. Dereska helps patients understand their symptoms, review appropriate care options, and make informed decisions in collaboration with their broader medical team.At LifeSculptMD, menopause care is part of a broader range of services. Patients can discuss hormone health and long-term health goals through the practice's longevity services. Those with pelvic floor, bladder, or other urinary concerns can receive a separate evaluation through its urogynecology or urology services, with surgical options considered when appropriate. The practice also offers skin health and aesthetic services for patients who want to address their individual skin and appearance goals.“Earning this certification allows me to better serve the women in our community who are looking for knowledgeable, compassionate support during an important stage of life,” said Dr. Nina Dereska of LifeSculptMD.“Every patient's experience with menopause is different, and my goal is to listen carefully, provide clear information, and help each person feel confident in the decisions they make about their health.”Women interested in menopause care at LifeSculptMD are encouraged to schedule a consultation to discuss their symptoms, health history, and goals. Dr. Dereska will answer questions and discuss which options may be appropriate based on each patient's clinical evaluation.About LifeSculptMDLifeSculptMD is a Houston-based medical practice offering urogynecologic and urologic surgical services, personalized longevity and hormone health care, and skin health and aesthetic services. The practice emphasizes individualized treatment planning, ongoing clinical education, and open communication with patients across the greater Houston area.

Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

LifeSculptMD

+1 281.717.4003

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LifeSculptMD Announces Dr. Nina Dereska Earns Menopause Certification from A4M in Houston, TX News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz November 24, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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