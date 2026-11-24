Meet Sean Phoebus, Attorney, Marc Whitehead & Associates, LLP

Phoebus's addition reflects the firm's continued investment in its Social Security Disability practice and its commitment to providing clients with knowledgeable legal guidance throughout the disability claims process.

University of Houston Law Center Graduate and Law Journal Editor-in-Chief brings educator's perspective to navigating Social Security Disability claims

- Marc Whitehead, Founder & Managing Partner, Marc Whitehead & AssociatesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP, a Houston-based disability law firm representing clients nationwide, announces the addition of Sean Phoebus as Jr. Managing Attorney, focusing on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claims.Phoebus brings an unconventional path to the legal profession, beginning his career in Houston classrooms before pursuing a law degree. His background in education helped shape his commitment to clear communication, public service, and helping individuals navigate complex systems.Originally from Missouri, Phoebus graduated *cum laude* from Saint Louis University in 2013, studying English Literature, French, and International Relations. He subsequently moved to Houston through Teach for America, teaching middle school English and mathematics. His experience working with students and families strengthened his belief that understanding complicated processes can empower people to make informed decisions about their futures.Building on that foundation, Phoebus earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center in 2026. During law school, he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Houston Business and Tax Law Journal, participated in the supervised Military Justice Clinic, and completed a legal internship with the University of Houston's Office of the General Counsel.Phoebus was admitted to the State Bar of Texas on October 30th, 2026, and sworn in in Harris County.“Teaching showed me that people do better when someone takes the time to explain what is happening and why. A denied disability claim is overwhelming. Our clients deserve someone who will walk them through it and fight for the benefits they earned,” said Phoebus.At Marc Whitehead & Associates, Phoebus focuses on Social Security Disability matters, assisting individuals navigating denied SSDI and SSI claims and the administrative appeals process. Learn more about Social Security Disability Benefits Lawyer and SSDI benefits here.“Sean spent years in Houston classrooms making hard things make sense for the people in front of him. That is exactly what our clients need when an insurance company or the government says no. We are proud to welcome him to our team of attorneys,” said Marc Whitehead, Founder & Managing Partner of Marc Whitehead & Associates.Phoebus's addition reflects the firm's continued investment in its Social Security Disability practice and its commitment to providing clients with knowledgeable legal guidance throughout the disability claims process.This release is for general informational purposes and is not legal advice.For more information about Sean Phoebus and Marc Whitehead & Associates, LLP, visit .About Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP:Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP, is a Houston-based disability law firm with 12 offices across Texas, representing clients nationwide. Led by Marc Whitehead, Founder & Managing Partner, the firm represents individuals seeking Social Security disability benefits, veterans' disability benefits and long-term disability insurance benefits. The firm assists clients with disability applications, denied claims, administrative appeals and insurance disputes.For more information, visit or call 866-753-6383.Media Contact:Bianca BucaramThe Bucaram Public Relations Group713-898-6552...Austin NeherMarketing DirectorMarc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP...(713) 228-8888

Bianca A Carrillo Bucaram

The Bucaram Public Relations Group

+1 713-898-6552

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Former Teach for America Educator Sean Phoebus Joins Marc Whitehead & Associates as Jr. Managing Attorney News Provided By THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group November 24, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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