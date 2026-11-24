Over 2,000 dogs from more than 200 breeds compete for Best In Show on NBC Thanksgiving Day from nonn-2 p.m. in all time zones.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NBC's Thanksgiving Day special, "The National Dog Show Presented by Purina," will crown one of the sport's great show dogs as Best in Show on Thursday, Nov. 26, bringing canine competition and holiday family entertainment to millions for the 25th straight year.The coverage of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia event airs from noon to 2 p.m. in all time zones following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and before football-watching takes over the day. The broadcast is seen annually by a massive holiday audience in what has become an American TV viewing tradition.The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is hosted by John O'Hurley (“Seinfeld,”“Dancing with the Stars”) and expert analyst David Frei, one of America's foremost experts on all things canine. Olympics host and International Tennis Hall of Famer Mary Carillo plus NBC Sports reporter Britney Eurton will join with interviews and behind-the-scenes features for the broadcast.This year marks the 25th year of the two-hour special, which first aired on NBC in 2002. Over the next quarter century, the show has become a beloved Thanksgiving Day staple, bringing some of the nation's top show dogs into millions of homes each year. O'Hurley and Frei have hosted the special since its debut, entertaining and educating families across the country.The“National Dog Show Presented by Purina” will simulcast on Peacock, and encore presentations will be available on NBC Sunday, Nov. 29, from 4-6 p.m. ET/PT following the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge (3-4 p.m. ET/PT).NBC's digital offering will also include on-demand coverage of all seven groups plus Best in Show. NBCSports and NationalDogShow will provide video of the examination of every breed in the group judging competition with specific commentary by Wayne Ferguson, the president of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, following the Thanksgiving Day broadcast. Additionally, viewers can enjoy full group judging of all seven groups plus Best in Show on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, providing the examination of some 200 breed winners.Contact: Steve Griffith, Vizion Group PR,..., (484) 433-7757###

Stephen M Griffith

Vizion Group Public Relations

+1 484-433-7757

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'NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA' TO NAME 25TH BEST IN SHOW CHAMPION THANKSGIVING DAY ON NBC News Provided By Vizion Group Public Relations November 24, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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