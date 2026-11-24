High Society | Curated Fitness & Wellness

High Society Founder, Erin Schirack

Corporate Wellness Programs by High Society

How Employers Can Move from Isolated Perks to Programs Designed Around Their People, Workplace, and Goals

- Erin Schirack, Founder of High SocietyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High Society, a Chicago-based wellness strategy and programming firm, is calling on employers to evaluate their corporate wellness programs for 2027 with a question that goes beyond the calendar: Does the program give people meaningful opportunities to move, connect, and be present in a workday increasingly shaped by screens and AI?Founder Erin Schirack says the answer depends on how well a program fits employees' needs, who can take part, and whether it can be delivered and improved consistently.This call for wellness program reviews comes at a consequential time for workplace wellbeing. In the American Psychological Association's 2026 Work in America survey, 37% of U.S. workers said their work environment negatively affected their mental health. That's up from 32% in 2025.For High Society, those findings make the case for starting with how employees experience work today and designing support they can actually use.FIVE QUESTIONS TO TAKE INTO 2027A useful review needs input from the employees the program is meant to serve and the people responsible for delivering it. High Society frames that conversation around five questions to help employers decide what deserves continued investment and what needs to change for 2027.1. WHO IS THE PROGRAM REACHING?Attendance alone can conceal a narrow audience. Employers should look at which teams, schedules, locations, and comfort levels their current offerings accommodate. If the same small group attends every event, the next step may be a different format, time, or setting, not larger version of the same events.2. WHAT HAPPENS BETWEEN THE BIG MOMENTS?An appreciation day or wellness week can create energy. A program needs a rhythm employees can recognize and use throughout the year. That might combine on-site sessions, private off-site experiences, coaching, and education, with the mix adjusted as participation and needs become clearer.3. WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MAKING IT WORK?Someone must select the right practitioners, manage schedules, communicate with employees, and resolve the details that determine whether an experience feels considered or improvised. A program that depends on an already stretched internal team may struggle to deliver consistently, regardless of the quality of its ideas.4. WHAT DOES THE ORGANIZATION WANT TO LEARN?Participation is a starting point, not a verdict. Employers can review repeat attendance, feedback, access across teams, and whether the program still addresses the goals set for it. High Society's approach includes measuring engagement and refining the plan over time, rather than assuming the first design will remain the right one.5. DOES THE PROGRAM BELONG IN THIS WORKPLACE?A useful offering reflects how a company operates and what its employees say they need. A team rebuilding in-person connection may call for a different approach than one seeking practical support around stress, recovery, or sustained performance. The design should follow that distinction.CONNECTION IS A PROGRAM DESIGN CHOICEAs AI becomes more embedded in daily work, employers have reason to make room for experiences that bring colleagues together in person. Movement can create a different setting for conversation, one without an agenda or a screen between participants.But connection does not automatically occur simply because a class is on the calendar. The format, timing, facilitation, and opportunity to return all shape whether people feel comfortable taking part.That is the thinking behind High Society's call to“Reclaim the human hour.” Its corporate programs pair movement and presence with a deliberate approach to how people gather, giving employers a way to support wellbeing and strengthen workplace relationships through experiences employees can actually use.FROM REVIEW TO PROGRAM DESIGNHigh Society builds corporate wellbeing programs through discovery, design, delivery, and refinement. Offerings can include:>> Yoga, pilates, and meditation>> Sound healing and/or chair massage>> Private studio experiences and wellness weeks>> Coaching or education focused on stress resilience and brain health.Selections are tailored to an organization's goals and employees, rather than treated as a fixed menu.With that, employers are free to engage High Society for:>> A defined consulting project that gives an internal team the strategy, programming plan, and talent direction to run a program themselves.>> Ongoing programming, execution, support, and logistics>> Focused activations for off-sites, employee appreciations, return-to-office initiatives, and company milestones.Founder Erin Schirack brings more than two decades of experience in fitness and wellness to every engagement. Beyond traditional offices and work environments, her consulting practice also serves hotels and studios, where an experience must fit the brand, work operationally, and give people a reason to return. That combination of experience design and execution informs High Society's corporate programs.ABOUT HIGH SOCIETYHigh Society is a Chicago-based fitness and wellness company offering custom corporate wellbeing programs and strategic consulting for companies, hotels, and fitness studios. Founded by Erin Schirack, the firm designs wellness experiences and the programming systems needed to deliver them consistently. Learn more at and consulting.

Erin Schirack

High Society

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HIGH SOCIETY ENCOURAGES EMPLOYERS TO EVALUATE CORPORATE WELLNESS PROGRAMS FOR 2027 News Provided By Captare Digital November 24, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.