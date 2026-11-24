MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients with bulging or herniated discs also reported that pain interfered less with daily life.

ATLANTA, GA - November 19, 2026 - By the end of one course of IDD Therapy® treatment, patients with disc-related neck or back pain rated their pain at just 1.5 (out of 10 on average) down from almost 6 out of ten pain rating before treatment. The improvement carried into everyday life as well, with average disability scores falling 65%.

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine and Spine Restoration reviewed records from 21 patients with MRI-confirmed disc bulges or herniations who completed 30 treatment sessions on the Accu-SPINA® System at Spine Restoration in Marion, Indiana. Their findings appeared in the Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Average scores on the Oswestry Disability Index, a questionnaire that measures how pain limits daily activities, fell from 18.5 to 6.5. The changes in both pain and disability scores were statistically significant (p < 0.001). The authors reported no adverse events during the treatment period.

“What excites me about this study is how it fits into the longer history of research on IDD Therapy®,” said Gidgette Rubin, Senior Vice President of North American Medical Corporation.“In 2005, Merrill Wesemann, M.D., and his colleagues found that patients with low back pain reported even less pain, on average, a year later than they did at their final session. In this study, patients finished treatment with an average pain score of just 1.5 out of 10. The earlier findings suggest there may be even further relief in the months ahead.”

IDD Therapy® is a nonsurgical spinal decompression treatment. The Accu-SPINA® System allows clinicians to adjust the treatment angle and force for each patient and to deliver decompression in controlled cycles that incorporate oscillation.

The study documented short-term outcomes at one clinic. The authors called for larger, randomized studies with longer follow-up.

Published research

Bartrom S, Syed E, Graham T. Quantifying Clinical Outcomes of IDD Therapy in Patients with Cervical and Lumbar Disc Bulges and Herniations. Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. 2026;8(1):10–16.

Shealy CN, Koladia N, Wesemann MM. Long-term effect analysis of IDD Therapy in low back pain: a retrospective clinical pilot study. American Journal of Pain Management. 2005;15(3):93–97.

About North American Medical Corporation

North American Medical Corporation manufactures the Accu-SPINA® System used to deliver IDD Therapy®. Learn more at or .

Media contact

Gidgette Becera Rubin, Senior Vice President, North American Medical Corporation

770-541-0012 |...

Gidgette B Rubin

North American Medical Corporation

+1 770-541-0012

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Indiana University School of Medicine Researchers Report Sharp Decline in Disc Pain After IDD Therapy® News Provided By North American Medical Corporation November 24, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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