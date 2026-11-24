ARxIUM

Latest release streamlines critical workflows and strengthens visibility, traceability and resilience across enterprise pharmacy operations.

- Nhat H. NgoBUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, ARxIUM, Inc., a global leader in pharmacy automation and workflow solutions, announced the availability of RxWorksPro 15, the latest release of its enterprise pharmacy operations and inventory intelligence platform. Designed to address the growing complexity of medication distribution, RxWorks Pro 15 modernizes critical inventory, receiving, fulfillment, and tracking workflows while helping pharmacies achieve greater visibility, traceability, and operational control.The release replaces several legacy applications with a more streamlined experience for inventory management and fulfillment operations across the enterprise. Expanded reporting and auditing capabilities provide enhanced traceability and accountability throughout the medication supply chain, helping pharmacy teams strengthen compliance efforts while improving operational transparency and control.For health systems centralizing pharmacy services, connected inventory and fulfillment technology can provide the standardization and operational insight needed to coordinate medication distribution across multiple facilities. By bringing critical pharmacy workflows into a unified enterprise platform, RxWorks Pro 15 helps establish a scalable operational foundation for increasingly connected and centralized pharmacy services while remaining flexible enough to support a broad range of hospital, health system, and pharmacy environments.Building the Foundation for Integrated Pharmacy OperationsPharmacy organizations are under increasing pressure to improve productivity despite workforce constraints, evolving regulations, rising prescription volumes, and growing medication distribution complexity. These demands become even greater as health systems centralize pharmacy services across the enterprise.RxWorks Pro 15 helps address these demands by streamlining core pharmacy workflows and standardizing operational processes. Key enhancements focus on three critical areas:.More streamlined pharmacy operations: Redesigned inventory, receiving and fulfillment workflows help reduce complexity and create a more consistent operating experience..Greater product traceability and regulatory confidence: Enhanced serialization, product tracking, receiving, reporting and audit capabilities expand support for Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance and help maintain accurate, traceable product records throughout medication distribution workflows..Stronger platform performance and resilience: Database optimizations, failover recovery enhancements, security improvements and workflow refinements help minimize disruptions, protect data integrity and support pharmacy operations that depend on reliable access to critical systems.New mobile and FastFindcarousel receiving functionality provides greater flexibility in how products are received and tracked while helping maintain accurate, traceable records throughout medication distribution. Together with expanded reporting and auditing capabilities, these enhancements help pharmacies better manage medication movement and inventory operations.“Pharmacy teams need technology that simplifies increasingly complex operations while providing the visibility and resilience needed to respond with confidence,” said Nhat H. Ngo, CEO of ARxIUM.“RxWorks Pro 15 brings together modern workflows, stronger product traceability and greater operational resilience in a more unified platform experience. By reducing complexity and strengthening control across inventory and fulfillment, we are helping customers build smarter, more scalable pharmacy operations for the future.”RxWorks Pro 15 advances ARxIUM's vision for connected pharmacy operations, helping health systems standardize workflows, improve visibility across medication distribution, navigate growing complexity and build a more scalable foundation for the future of medication management.RxWorks Pro 15 is available now to new and existing customers. Pharmacy organizations interested in modernizing inventory and fulfillment operations or exploring an upgrade from an earlier RxWorks environment can learn more at arxium or contact....About ARxIUMARxIUM is a global leader in pharmacy automation and workflow solutions, delivering innovative technologies that improve medication safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance across hospital and health system pharmacies. Its comprehensive portfolio spans IV compounding, medication dispensing and packaging, high-volume vial filling, centralized service center solutions, and enterprise software, enabling healthcare organizations to standardize workflows, scale operations, and reduce the total cost of pharmacy operations.

ARxIUM Support

ARxIUM, Inc.

+1 888-537-3102

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ARxIUM Introduces RxWorks Pro 15 to Advance Connected Pharmacy Operations News Provided By ARxIUM, Inc. November 24, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.