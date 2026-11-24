Protective order bars a Top Chef finalist from unsupervised contact with daughter until he completes parenting classes and reunification therapy.

- Todd K. Mohink, founding attorney, Law Offices of Todd K. Mohink, PACOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- COLUMBIA, Maryland, November 24, 2026, The Circuit Court for Howard County granted a final protective order in July 2026 to protect a young child from her father, a Top Chef finalist. Todd K. Mohink, founding attorney of the Law Offices of Todd K. Mohink, PA, represented the child's mother in the case from the firm's Columbia office.Judge Maurice C. Frazier issued the final protective order on July 10, 2026, in case number C-13-FM-26-817-250, after finding by a preponderance of the evidence that the father had physically abused the child. The order directs the father not to abuse or contact his daughter and not to enter her residence or school. He may not have unsupervised contact with her until he completes parenting classes and reunification therapy. The order remains in effect through July 10, 2027.The order puts the child's safety ahead of the father's access to her. Unsupervised contact can happen only after the father completes the steps the court ordered. Mohink represents parents in protective order cases in Howard County, along with related child custody matters, from the Columbia office.The case drew national media attention after the order was entered. The firm is not releasing the child's name or any details that would identify her, and asks that others respect her privacy.About Law Offices of Todd K. Mohink, PAThe Law Offices of Todd K. Mohink, PA, is a Maryland law firm with offices in Columbia and Glen Burnie, serving Howard and Anne Arundel County. The firm handles family law, criminal defense, personal injury, and estate planning. Howard County family law and protective order cases are heard in the Circuit Court for Howard County in Ellicott City. More information is available at marylandlawhelp.About Todd K. MohinkTodd K. Mohink is the founding attorney of the Law Offices of Todd K. Mohink, PA, and the host of Maryland Law Explained with Todd Mohink. He has practiced Maryland trial law for more than 30 years across the Howard and Anne Arundel County Circuit Courts. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law and is admitted to the Maryland state courts, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, and the U.S. Supreme Court Bar. He argued Braun v. Headley, 131 Md. App. 588 (2000), the Maryland decision holding that a parent's right to travel does not override a child's best interests in a custody relocation case.Media ContactTodd K. Mohink, founding attorney, Law Offices of Todd K. Mohink, PA10440 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 900, Columbia, MD 21044(410) 762-4392marylandlawhelpFollow the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.ListenSubscribe to Maryland Law Explained with Todd Mohink on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, or visit marylandlawexplained.

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Howard County Court Grants Protective Order in Case Against Top Chef Finalist, Represented by Attorney Todd K. Mohink News Provided By Case Engine November 24, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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