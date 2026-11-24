MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP reminds investors with losses on their investment in Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KGC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the Company. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Kinross and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 5, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Kinross securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On September 23, 2026, Kinross issued an“Operational and Return of Capital Update” mid-quarter. In the release, Kinross announced that both full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production guidance was being reduced to 1.84 million to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces (“Au eq. oz.”), significantly below its prior guidance of approximately 2 million Au eq. oz. per each of those fiscal years. The Company attributed the results, in significant part, on ore recovery challenges at Round Mountain, an open-pit gold mine that it operates in Nye County, Nevada. Defendants would later disclose these challenges were operational in nature and were likely to stem from dilution caused by the use of oversized tools and machinery in the mining process.

On this news, Kinross's stock price fell $3.20 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $24.42 per share on September 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980