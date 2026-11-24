The class action concerns whether UP Fintech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 28, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired UP Fintech securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On May 22, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled“China to crack down on 'illegal' cross-border securities.” The article reported that China“would punish ​brokers it accused of illegally moving money to foreign markets[.]” The article further reported that online brokers, including UP Fintech's Tiger Trade platform,“would be penalised for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence[.]”

On this news, UP Fintech's American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $1.48 per ADS, or 25.34%, to close at $4.36 per ADS on May 22, 2026.

Then, on June 2, 2026, UP Fintech reported its unaudited first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other items, the Company disclosed that“the Beijing Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued administrative penalties and ordered the confiscation of illegal gains against certain subsidiaries of the Company, with a total amount of approximately RMB 411 million (equivalent to roughly $59.7 million).”

On this news, UP Fintech's ADS price fell $0.20 per ADS, or 3.86%, to close at $4.97 per ADS on June 2, 2026. The following day, UP Fintech ADSs fell a further $0.30 per ADS, or 6%, to close at $4.67 per ADS on June 3, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980