MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP reminds investors with losses on their investment in NVIDIA Corporation (“Nvidia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the Company. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Nvidia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 8, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Nvidia securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On November 8, 2026, Nvidia issued a statement from its board of directors, disclosing that it“is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.” The same day, The New York Times reported that“Mr. Huang... acknowledged on Sunday that he was intimate with a business executive who U.S. officials had determined was working for Chinese intelligence” and“was feeding information directly to Beijing.” The New York Times further reported that“[t]he revelation raised troubling possibilities because Mr. Huang is one of the most powerful figures in the A.I. revolution as well as an influential ally of President Trump.”

On this news, Nvidia's stock price fell $7.97 per share, or 4.27%, to close at $178.67 per share on November 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980