The class action concerns whether Arbor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 8, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On May 8, 2026, Arbor issued a press release announcing first quarter 2026 results, including net income of $0.6 million compared to $30.4 million for the same quarter the year prior. Arbor had 19 non-performing loans with an unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of $481.5 million, before related loan loss reserves of $16.1 million, compared to 26 non-performing loans with a UPB of $569.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $10.2 million as of December 31, 2025. During the related conference call held the same day, Arbor's Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Ivan Kaufman (“Kaufman”), stated the Company was“pushing [its] timetable out a little bit” to resolve nonperforming and sub-performing loans.

On this news, Arbor's stock price fell $0.96 per share, or 11.75%, to close at $7.21 per share on May 8, 2026.

Then, on October 30, 2026, Arbor announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, including a GAAP net loss of $(85.4) million, and disclosed that the Company would suspend its quarterly cash dividend. Arbor revealed that the number of nonperforming loans had increased from 19 to 32 with a UPB of $647.6 million, before related loan loss reserves of $41.9 million. During the related earnings call, CEO Kaufman disclosed that Arbor“ended the third quarter with approximately $750 million of delinquencies and around $500 million of REO assets for total nonperforming assets of roughly $1.25 billion, which is up around $200 million from last quarter's numbers.”

On this news, Arbor's stock price fell $0.88 per share, or 29.14%, to close at $2.14 per share on October 30, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980