INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Intel Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines INTC
The class action concerns whether Intel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until January 12, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On October 29, 2026, Intel reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026. Among other items, the Company disclosed faltering performance in its Client Computing and Physical AI Group segment, formerly known as its personal computer segment, citing“lower demand and a competitive market environment.” Intel also announced a fourth quarter revenue guidance range of $15 billion to $16 billion, lower than the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Finally, Intel stated it expected slower personal computer sales to continue“at least through the first half of next year.”
On this news, Intel's stock price fell $26.31, or 28.58%, to close at $65.76 on October 30, 2026.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
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