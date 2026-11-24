The class action concerns whether Lennar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 11, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Lennar securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On December 16, 2025, Lennar announced its 2025 fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results, including adjusted per-share earnings of $2.03 per share for three months through November, down from $4.03 per share a year earlier and missing the Street's view of $2.26 per share. In addition, Lennar disclosed a 2026 fiscal first quarter delivery outlook that was below market estimates anticipating delivering between 17,000 and 18,000 homes in the ongoing quarter versus consensus estimates for 19,948 homes. Thereafter, JPMorgan issued a research report that lowered its fiscal year 2026-2027 estimates and reduced its price target from over $100 per share to $80 per share, maintaining an uncommon“underweight” rating for the stock.

Following these disclosures, Lennar's stock price fell $9.24 per share, or 7.86%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $108.33 per share on December 18, 2025.

On March 30, 2026, Lennar issued a seemingly unprompted press release reaffirming the purported benefits of its land-light strategy, and alluding to questions from“several analysts and investors for information and explanation of various parts of our land light strategy, as well as our volume-prioritized strategy.” Without explaining what exactly those analysts and investors had asked, Lennar said it was“confident in the accuracy of our financial statements and the adequacy of our public disclosures.” Lennar added it had had to accept“margin compression” due to rising interest rates and affirmed that it“used incentives and interest rate buydowns as a shock absorber” that reduced margins“in order to meet the market at a price point that working families could afford[.]”

On this news, Lennar's stock price fell $5.37 per share, or nearly 6%, to a close at $84.88 per share on March 30, 2026.

On March 31, 2026, shortseller Hunterbrook issued a report alleging that Lennar was consistently missing its financial expectations, despite its claims that its asset-light strategy was working, and that, in truth, the Company's pivot to using land banks had“locked the company into paying Wall Street firms more than $2 billion a year in annual fees just to maintain options on land it used to own”, but that the fees did not immediately appear in earnings reports because Lennar was secretly capitalizing some of these fees. Then, on October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook issued a second report alleging that Lennar was using its own spin-off, Millrose Properties, Inc., to prop up home sales in direct contradiction to its stated business purpose.

On this news, Lennar's stock price fell $5.37 per share, or nearly 7%, to close at $74.44 per share on October 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980