MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daniel Riff, Head of Food Access Programs at DoorDash, Discusses the Project DASH Program, Easy Ways to Give Back, and How Families Using SNAP/EBT Can Make Their Holiday Food Budgets Go Further

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are a time of full tables and big family meals – but for many households, they also bring tighter budgets and tougher choices at the grocery store. And the food banks and pantries working to fill that gap are often stretched thinnest right when the need is greatest. Daniel Riff, Head of Food Access Programs at DoorDash, recently joined YourUpdateTV to share how the company is stepping up to help.

From Nov. 16 through Dec. 25, DoorDash is waiving delivery fees for more than 300 food bank and pantry partners in its Project DASH program – helping deliver more than 2 million meals for free. DoorDash is also launching a new donation feature with Feeding America, giving customers a simple way to support food access directly in the DoorDash app. And for families who rely on SNAP/EBT, DoorDash is working with partners to help make sure those benefits can stretch further during the holidays.

Here's what Daniel had to say:

How is DoorDash's Project DASH helping get meals to people who need them most this season?

Daniel Riff: We know that millions of people are facing food insecurity this holiday season, and food banks and food pantries are being asked to do more with less. Many of the folks they serve, like seniors or people with disabilities, can't easily get to a food distribution site on their own. Project DASH is how DoorDash helps Dashers deliver food from food banks and pantries directly to clients' homes, and since 2018, Project DASH has powered the delivery of more than 150 million meals. We're making Project DASH deliveries free through Christmas, and we expect that our partners across the country will deliver more than 2 million meals during that time. We're proud to stand with community organizations all over the country, and we're thrilled that Crum & Forster and PayPal have also pitched in to support this effort.

DoorDash is also making it easier for customers to give back during the holidays. How does the new donation feature with Feeding America work?

Daniel Riff: DoorDash customers can now donate to Feeding America right in the DoorDash app. 100% of those donations go to Feeding America and its network of food banks, and every dollar helps provide at least 10 meals – so no donation is too small.

For families who rely on SNAP or EBT, how can they make their benefits go further this holiday season?

Daniel Riff: SNAP is one of the most effective tools we have to fight hunger, and the holidays are when family budgets get stretched the most. People are often deciding between buying food and buying gifts for their family. Folks can add their SNAP information in the DoorDash app to use those benefits, and many of our grocery partners that accept SNAP payment through DoorDash will have discounts available over the coming weeks that can help people stretch their budgets even further.

And for anyone who wants to help, what are some easy ways to support their local food banks?

Daniel Riff: We encourage you to visit your local food bank. You can provide food donations, financial donations, or even just your time – volunteering can really help them address hunger in their community. You can also visit our newsroom, or look out for an email from DoorDash about how to give directly to Feeding America through DoorDash.

Where can we go for more information?

Daniel Riff: For more information about these efforts, head to the DoorDash newsroom at doordash.news.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of DoorDash.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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