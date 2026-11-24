The investigation concerns whether Lightwave Logic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 10, 2026, Lightwave logic reported third-quarter net sales of $37,500 and a widened GAAP net loss of $7.22 million ($0.05 per share) driven by rising operating and R&D expenses. Additionally, management delayed volume production of its electro-optic polymer technology to 2028 due to extended foundry schedules.

On this news, Lightwave's stock price fell $0.84 per share, or 19.13%, to close at $3.55 on November 11, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980