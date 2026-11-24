The investigation concerns whether Dave and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 4, 2026, Dave disclosed in an SEC filing that it has received inquiries and subpoenas from regulatory agencies and/or Attorney Generals' offices in Connecticut, Maryland, and New York. Specifically, the Company has received inquiries from the Connecticut banking regulator and Maryland banking regulator regarding licensing, as well as a subpoena from the Maryland Attorney General“requesting information regarding any earned wage access and related products that we offer in the state of Maryland.” Dave also received subpoenas from the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Attorney General“requesting information regarding the products and services Dave offered in the state of New York,” including information regarding marketing materials, applications, advertising practices, fees, terms and conditions, and communications with consumers.

On this news, Dave's stock price fell $60.88 per share, or 18.1%, to close at $275.34 on November 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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