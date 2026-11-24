The investigation concerns whether QT Imaging and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 10, 2026, after the market closed, QT Imaging issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Among other metrics, the Company reported third-quarter revenue of $7.34 million-falling well short of consensus estimates of approximately $10.79 million and remaining essentially flat sequentially-while its operating loss widened to $2.45 million from $1.65 million in the prior-year period as operating expenses climbed to $5.5 million. Management also cut its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from approximately $39 million down to $34 million, citing shipment delays to Saudi Arabia and the UAE amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and acknowledged it could not commit to a delivery timeline for those stalled Gulf orders.

On this news, QT Imaging's stock price fell $0.14 per share, or 6.19%, to close at $2.12 per share on November 11, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980