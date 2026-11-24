The investigation concerns whether Madrigal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 3, 2026, Madrigal disclosed in its quarterly report that on October 9, 2026, the Company's former Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development filed a whistleblower complaint against Madrigal alleging that he reported to Madrigal's Senior Executive Leadership“adverse safety findings and unreproducible efficacy data” for the Company's only approved drug, Rezdiffra-specifically,“that Madrigal was suppressing adverse liver-injury data, presenting efficacy results that could not be reconciled with their own source data, and allowing an unblinded Board member... to control the adjudication of clinical outcomes.”

On this news, Madrigal's stock price fell $34.84 per share, or 8.08%, to close at $396.32 per share on November 3, 2026.

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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