The investigation concerns whether NovoCure and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2026, NovoCure issued a press release“announc[ing]... that it has received a Not Approvable Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its Premarket Approval (PMA) application for Optune Mya® for the treatment of adult patients with brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer following stereotactic radiation.” Per the press release,“[t]he Not Approvable Letter indicates that the FDA determined that uncertainty around the degree of clinical benefit provided by Optune Mya prevented approval of the PMA application.”

On this news, NovoCure's stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 5.65%, to close at $12.53 per share on November 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980