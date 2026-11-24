The investigation concerns whether Interface and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2026, before the market opened, Interface issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended October 4, 2026. Among other metrics, the Company reported third-quarter net sales of $366.7 million-an increase of just 0.6% year-over-year that missed consensus estimates of $377.6 million-as certain deliveries shifted into future periods. Management also cut its full-year fiscal 2026 net sales outlook to a range of $1.440 billion to $1.455 billion, down from its previous guidance range of $1.455 billion to $1.485 billion, citing softer demand conditions in Europe.

On this news, Interface's stock price fell $7.08 per share, or 18.72%, to close at $30.74 per share on November 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980