MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury community offers three-story condos with private rooftop terraces in a gated community with resort-style amenities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc . (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Toll Brothers at Cavasson, a new gated condominium community in Scottsdale, Arizona, is now selling by appointment only. Model homes are currently under construction at 7620 E Cavasson Boulevard in North Scottsdale and are scheduled to open in spring 2027.









Toll Brothers at Cavasson offers an exclusive collection of modern three-story condominium designs, featuring open-concept living areas, well-equipped kitchens, and private rooftop terraces with breathtaking mountain views. Homes range from approximately 1,965 to 2,672 square feet and include two- or three-car garages. Each residence is thoughtfully designed for lock-and-leave convenience, making it ideal as either a primary residence or a vacation home. Pricing starts from $1.04 million.

Home shoppers will enjoy access to resort-inspired amenities, including a luxurious pool with private cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, a hot tub, and an outdoor fireplace, all set within a gated community. The prime location in North Scottsdale offers convenience to major roadways such as Loop 101 and Loop 202 and is minutes from upscale boutiques, fine dining, renowned art galleries, and premier golf courses. The neighboring area will soon be home to the Arizona Cardinals' headquarters and practice facility, adding to the vibrancy and appeal of this community.









"We are excited to introduce this exceptional community to North Scottsdale,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona.“Toll Brothers at Cavasson brings together contemporary home designs, thoughtfully curated resort-style amenities, and an outstanding location, offering home shoppers an elevated, low-maintenance lifestyle with the quality, personalization, and attention to detail that define Toll Brothers.”









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for Toll Brothers at Cavasson, call (844) 836-5263 or TollBrothersatCavasson.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)