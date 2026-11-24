MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Multifamily Management Leader Climbs Nine Spots and Earns Additional Recognition for Resident Experience









NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), a leading multifamily and commercial real estate management company, proudly announces its #10 placement in J Turner Research's 2026 Division I ORA Power Ranking. This milestone marks the company's first appearance in the Top 10, climbing an impressive nine spots from #19 in 2025 and reflecting its continued commitment to delivering exceptional resident experiences.

The latest recognition continues Drucker + Falk's progress in online reputation performance for the communities they manage. The company ranked #23 in 2024, and #19 in 2025 before rising to #10 in 2026, reflecting the dedication and consistent efforts of its operations and service onsite teams to deliver exceptional resident experiences.

Each year, J Turner Research recognizes the top 25 management companies across five divisions for online reputation performance. Division I recognizes the top 25 companies among the 2026 NMHC 50 Largest Apartment Managers. The 2026 rankings were determined using October 2026 ORA scores, calculated exclusively from conventional properties within each company's portfolio.

In addition to its Division I ORA ranking, Drucker + Falk earned the #4 spot in Security for Division I in J Turner Research's 2026 Einstein Best Of Awards. The distinction recognizes the company's efforts to avoid negative security-related complaints online, an important component of the resident experience.

“Breaking into the Top 10 nationally is an incredible accomplishment and a true testament to the dedication of our teams across Drucker + Falk,” said Kellie Falk, Managing Director.“Our teams work tirelessly to create exceptional living experiences for our residents, and seeing that commitment reflected in our continued rise in the ORA Power Rankings is especially rewarding. We could not be prouder of our teams and the standard of excellence they continue to set throughout our organization.”

“Moving up nine positions in just one year is a remarkable accomplishment and speaks to the consistency and strength of our teams across the portfolio,” said Wendy Drucker, Managing Director.“What makes this recognition even more meaningful is that it reflects the experiences of the people who call our communities home. Our continued progress, along with our recognition for security, reinforces our commitment to delivering the level of service our residents and clients have come to expect from Drucker + Falk.”

Together, these recognitions highlight Drucker + Falk's commitment to property online reputation performance and the resident experience across its communities, which speaks to one of the company values:“Be Extraordinary”.

The full 2026 ranking is available through J Turner Research, with related coverage from Multifamily Executive.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000+ apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 7 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities.

ABOUT J TURNER RESEARCH

J Turner Research recognizes multifamily management companies for their online reputation performance through its ORA Power Rankings. The 2026 Division I ranking evaluated the top 25 companies among the 2026 NMHC 50 Largest Apartment Managers using October 2026 ORA scores from conventional properties within each company's portfolio.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda McCrowell

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757-406-1187

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at