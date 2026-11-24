MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The original Beretta 92F carried by Bruce Willis as John McClane in the legendary 1988 action film will be offered at Rock Island Auction Company's December Premier Auction.

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the annual debate rages on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, one aspect is not up for discussion, it's up for auction: the Beretta 92F pistol carried by Bruce Willis' character, John McClane. The screen-used item from one of the 1980's most popular action movie classics will be offered during Rock Island Auction Company's December 4-6 Premier Auction in Bedford, Texas.









In Die Hard, McClane's Beretta is practically a character itself. From his flight to Los Angeles and his one-man crusade to retake Nakatomi Plaza from Hans Gruber, to having it taped to his back using Christmas wrapping tape, the iconic pistol is there from start to its exciting finish.

Watch the full video on the Die Hard Beretta

It is one of two Beretta 92F pistols rented from Hollywood's legendary Stembridge Gun Rentals for the production. On the included copy of the original 1987 invoice, this pistol is listed by serial number as rented to 20th Century Fox for use in filming Die Hard.

For movie fans, it's an opportunity to own a tangible piece of one of the most influential action films ever made. For collectors, it's an exceptionally documented Hollywood artifact with a story that reaches far beyond the silver screen. Die Hard helped redefine the modern action film with Bruce Willis, a departure from the muscle-bound stars frequently encountered. He was an everyman: hardworking, tough, funny, and flawed. In 2017, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance.

“Movie memorabilia connects us to film and characters in a really special, tangible way,” said RIAC President Kevin Hogan.“This Beretta not only has its own special place in movie history, but it really helped put the 92F into a mainstream spotlight. It's an iconic hero pistol and items at this level always drum up big excitement.”

So, whether Die Hard belongs on your Christmas movie list or your greatest-action-films list, here's one holiday gift that should make any movie collector say, "Yippee-ki-yay."

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company, purveyors of the world's finest firearms, has led their industry since 2003. Founded in 1993 by CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC's current Bedford, Texas venue has become the world selling headquarters for fine and historic arms, hosting all the company's in-person auctions. Led by President Kevin Hogan, the company lives by its mission statement to“Elevate firearms collecting. Sell with Passion.” Best known for selling headline-grabbing arms, the company's multiple auction formats cater to collectors of every experience level.

For more information, please visit or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media contact: Joel Kolander, (309) 797-1500 or...

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