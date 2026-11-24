MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-year grant from the Indianapolis foundation will go toward campus-wide strategy

GREENCASTLE, Ind., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DePauw University has received a grant of $5 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support the liberal arts college's holistic approach in artificial intelligence.

The three-year award will go toward Launch AI, DePauw's campus-wide strategy that spans AI literacy, experimentation, teaching practices and institutional policy development. As an implementation grant, the support follows a related award from Lilly Endowment that DePauw put toward AI planning.

“AI offers historic capacity to amplify learning and achievement while we reinforce the essential place of critical thinking, individual judgment and relationships,” said university President Lori S. White.“In fact, strategic AI use creates more time and space for us to focus on these irreplaceable human functions at the heart of a DePauw education. We are honored and grateful to have support from Lilly Endowment for our AI approach.”

The foundation's commitment helps position DePauw as a leader among liberal arts institutions in the ethical, deliberate integration of AI, White added.“Our graduates will be ready to lead with AI as they incorporate its advancements responsibly into both work and life.”

Launch AI is being funded through Lilly Endowment's Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education. The initiative is designed to support colleges and universities in Indiana as they develop and implement approaches for using AI. The grants will help ensure that their students, faculty and staff are well equipped to learn, work and live in a world increasingly influenced by AI. DePauw is one of 35 colleges and universities in Indiana receiving funding through the initiative.

AI is an invaluable complement to abilities and skills inspired for centuries by the liberal arts, said Dave Berque, vice president for academic affairs at DePauw. The university leverages a“cloister and starship” practice for AI adoption: identifying spaces where the technology would hinder intellectual growth, such as reading, writing and discussion, while supporting ethical AI integration where it has the potential to enhance human-centered learning and work.

“The liberal arts have never been more essential,” said Sarah Steinkamp, vice president of communications and strategy and chief of staff at DePauw, who will work with Berque on grant oversight.“When used wisely, AI has the potential to create once-unimaginable opportunities to deepen the reach and impact of the liberal arts skill set. The skills we develop at DePauw, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, clear communication and the ability to ask the right questions, are exactly what it takes to use these tools well. Graduates who can question AI outputs, apply them thoughtfully and know when to use caution will be the leaders this new chapter demands.”

In surveys, half the parents of prospective DePauw students ranked AI competence as their top priority for college. Under Launch AI, DePauw will concentrate grant support from Lilly Endowment in areas including:

AI literacy, fluency and ethics: Students, faculty and staff will receive tailored AI training. Opportunities to complete an AI Achievement credential, library instruction in a first-year seminar and a pilot sophomore seminar will focus on learning and ethical use of technology.

Teaching, curriculum and research: More than 20 faculty AI liaisons will help identify where AI fits each academic department. Faculty will redesign student assessment in the context of AI and lead summer research projects with students. Among other steps, an AI-assisted advising pilot will focus on first-year, first-generation and pre-health students.

Technology: A set of approved AI tools with privacy protections will be available to the university community, offering a digital“sandbox” for safe experimentation.

Governance: The university will advance AI policy, data security and governance frameworks.

Campus partners supporting AI work at DePauw include the university's Prindle Institute for Ethics, Tenzer Technology Center and Roy O. West Library. Under the Lilly Endowment grant, DePauw will share frameworks, curricula and outcomes with peer institutions across the state.

“This support is instrumental as we maximize AI for learning engagement, graduates' long-term growth and the university's own institutional resilience,” White said.“The next generations of critical, creative and capable DePauw graduates will benefit enormously from the foundation's generous vote of confidence.”

About DePauw University

Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts college located in Greencastle, Indiana. DePauw develops leaders the world needs through an uncommon commitment to the liberal arts. With a distinctive three-school academic model, incorporating the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Business and Leadership and the Creative School, DePauw prepares graduates who create positive change in their communities and the world.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. Although the Endowment maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana, it also funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion.

Contact Info



DePauw University

...

Attachment

DePauw University awarded $5 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. for AI initiatives