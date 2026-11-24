MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experts from the Travelers Institute and CMT.AI Discuss Risky Driving Habits, the Role of Technology and Ways Families Can Stay Safe on the Road This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before heading out for the holidays, many drivers will program their navigation, queue up a playlist or send a quick update to family. But when those activities continue behind the wheel, they can put everyone on the road at risk. Jessica Kearney, Vice President of Public Policy at the Travelers Institute; Ginny Brzezinski, Assistant Vice President of Public Policy at the Travelers Institute; and Matt Fiorentino, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications at CMT.AI, recently joined YourUpdateTV to share how families can stay safe on the road this holiday season.

Most drivers know the risks of using a phone behind the wheel, yet many do it anyway. That's the takeaway from a recent Travelers survey of more than 1,000 American workers who drive. More than half of the survey respondents admitted to frequently or sometimes using their phones to call, text, shop or scroll social media while driving. Roughly half said they frequently or sometimes read and type texts or emails behind the wheel, and nearly half reported talking on a handheld phone. With college students returning home and families traveling for holiday gatherings, it's a timely reminder that every second behind the wheel matters.

Here's what they had to say:

Why is the holiday season such an important time to talk about distracted driving?

Jessica Kearney: As many of us know, the roadways fill up very fast during the holidays – students are coming home from college and families are gathering. Some roadway safety words to live by this holiday season are 'set it before you go.' That navigation, that playlist, your favorite podcast – set it all up before you put the car in drive. And if you have a rental car, take a moment to be intentional about all those things, and acclimate yourself to the new vehicle before you head to your destination. At Travelers, we surveyed more than 1,000 working drivers, and about half of them admitted to reading or typing texts or emails while actively driving. You've got to let that sink in for a minute. Even if you don't do those things behind the wheel, the reality is that it's happening in vehicles all around you on the roadways today, so it's very important to stay focused and be aware. And to put it into context: five seconds of driving at highway speed while looking away from the road – whether at your phone or somewhere else – is like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

What does the latest safety research reveal about risky driving behaviors?

Matt Fiorentino: We studied 300 million trips over the past five holiday seasons and found that Thanksgiving is the most distracted holiday of all. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., drivers are over 20% more distracted than they are on a typical Thursday in November, and they're spending over two minutes of every hour on the road looking at their phones. To put that into perspective, using the football field stat Jessica mentioned, on Thanksgiving drivers are traveling the distance of about 25 football fields essentially blindfolded – and this is leading to an additional 500 crashes on Thanksgiving.

How is technology playing a role in auto safety today?

Matt Fiorentino: Technology can help make us safer on the roads in a lot of different ways – I'll highlight three. First, technology powers insurance telematics programs all around the world. Drivers can sign up for them, learn about their behaviors, get safer and earn discounts on their auto insurance. Second, it can help us understand our behaviors. In-vehicle technology will alert us if there's a vehicle in the lane next to ours, or if there's a vehicle we haven't seen when we're in reverse. It can also give us feedback on our driving – if we're distracted or speeding – and help us reduce our crash risk. And third, it can help us focus on the road by blocking notifications, so we can concentrate on getting to our destination safely.

What practical steps can families take to stay safe on the road this holiday season?

Ginny Brzezinski: First of all, if you're a passenger and your driver is not paying attention, say something. Don't be shy. Offer to be the designated texter or to enter the GPS directions – speak up and don't let your driver get distracted. Second, we all need to set an example. When you drive distracted in front of others – whether it's your kids, your friends or your coworkers – it sends a very clear signal. We need to start changing the social norms and model the right behavior for the people we care about. And third, know your limits. The holidays are filled with joy, but there's also a lot of stress. If you're frazzled, don't get behind the wheel – wait until you're calmer or hand the keys to somebody else, because on the road, every second really does matter.

Where can we go for more information?

For more information, visit institute.travelers.com or cmt.ai.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of the Travelers Institute.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: