MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new free Blue plan, airline transfer partners, and enhanced travel redemption bring more value to Silo's investor rewards program

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odynn, an embedded travel and loyalty platform for banks and fintechs, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Silo Markets, a modern investment platform that enables users to earn points on stocks, ETFs, and uninvested cash.

Through the partnership, Odynn powers embedded travel and loyalty capabilities within Silo's digital investment experience. Silo is leveraging Odynn's white-label travel portal and Loyalty Exchange technology to introduce integrated hotel, air, and loyalty redemption options for its users.

Silo was built to help modern investors grow their wealth while earning rewards on the assets they already hold. Through its platform, users can manage stocks, ETFs, bonds, cash, and retirement accounts while earning points that can be redeemed for cash, travel, and experiences. Since launching Silo Rewards a year ago, Silo has grown from just over $3 million to more than $200 million in assets under management on its platform, more than 60x growth, including doubling from $100 million in under three months. Over the same period, points available for redemption on the platform grew from 43.5 million to roughly 70 million.

"Silo is redefining what it means to be an investor by turning long-term wealth building into a more rewarding experience, and we are proud to power the travel and loyalty layer that makes that possible," said John Taylor Garner, CEO of Odynn. "This partnership represents exactly the kind of innovation we built Odynn for: meeting customers where they already are and giving them new ways to unlock value. Silo's vision for combining investing with a best-in-class rewards ecosystem is forward-thinking, and our platform gives them the infrastructure to deliver embedded travel and loyalty without having to build it from scratch. We are excited to partner withSilo to create a differentiated experience that deepens engagement and gives their customers even more reasons to grow their investments."

The partnership gives Silo the ability to expand its rewards ecosystem beyond cash redemption and introduce travel as a new layer of value for investors. Silo's customers can book with leading airlines and hotels through the Odynn-powered travel portal and transfer points 1:1 to Avianca LifeMiles, Silo's first transfer partner, with additional airline and hotel transfer partners on the way.

As financial platforms look for new ways to deepen customer relationships, Odynn's technology enables companies to embed travel, rewards, and loyalty into existing digital experiences without building the infrastructure from scratch. For Silo, the partnership creates a more engaging way for users to connect long-term investing with everyday value. Beyond its white-label portal, Odynn also offers the Awayz Agentic SDK, unveiled at Money20/20 USA 2026, which gives banks and fintechs ready-made, customizable components to build agentic travel and loyalty experiences directly into their own mobile and web environments.

“We chose Odynn because they let us do something that's historically been incredibly hard: give our members a travel portal and access to valuable transfer partners,” said Akhsheiy Tangutur, Co-Founder of Silo Markets.“Odynn fits squarely into Silo's mission by helping investors realize the full value of their points, giving them more incentive to keep investing and holding.”

Silo's platform is designed to give investors a secure, modern way to manage their portfolios while earning points every month. Silo recently made its Blue Plan free, the first free plan in its lineup, opening its rewards program to more investors. Depending on their plan, members can earn up to 1 million points per year. Points are redeemable for cash at one cent per point or through the Odynn-powered travel portal at 1 to 1.3 cents per point, with the highest rate for Platinum members. That gives Silo an industry-leading travel redemption rate at a time when major credit card programs are cutting back on the fixed value of their points in travel portals. At that rate, travel redemptions are worth up to 30% more than cashing out, and a member earning the maximum 1 million points a year could redeem them for up to $13,000 in travel.

With these additions, the Odynn-powered Silo travel experience gives Silo users more ways to turn their investment portfolios into opportunities for travel, rewards, and experiences.

About Odynn

Odynn is a fully modular platform that helps fintechs, banks, card issuers, and travel companies launch embedded travel, loyalty, and rewards programs. Through its white-label solutions, APIs, and the Awayz Agentic SDK, Odynn enables partners to drive customer engagement, unlock new revenue streams, and create more valuable digital experiences across travel and loyalty. Visit odynn.com for more information.

About Silo Markets

Silo Markets is a modern investment platform that helps users grow their portfolios while earning points on stocks, ETFs, and uninvested cash. Through Silo, users can manage a range of investment accounts and earn points redeemable for cash, travel, and experiences. Silo's mission is to help investors maximize the value of the assets they already hold by turning long-term wealth building into a more rewarding experience. Visit silomarkets.com for more information.

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