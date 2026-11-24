MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full ownership brings product development, global support, and long-term investment together to advance SAP observability, cybersecurity, and AI-ready data

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHONDOS, Inc., an enterprise software company delivering SAP® operational resilience, observability, and cybersecurity, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions business from SoftwareOne (SWX: SWON). The closing completes the transaction announced in January 2026, when RHONDOS assumed global operations of the PowerConnect business. With full ownership of all PowerConnect IP and the operational integration of the businesses now complete, RHONDOS enters its next phase of strategic investment in the technology, customer experience, and global partner ecosystem.

“In January, we took responsibility for PowerConnect. Today, we own it,” said Brant Hubbard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RHONDOS.“That means one owner, one roadmap, and one long-term commitment to customers running their most critical systems on SAP®. We're investing to make SAP® data the most trusted foundation for enterprise AI.”

Connecting SAP Observability and Cybersecurity to the Enterprise

For SAP® observability and security, PowerConnect is the only SAP Certified Solution that creates time-stamped SAP operational, security, process, and high-cardinality system telemetry for the observability and security platforms enterprises already rely on, including Splunk, Cisco Data Fabric & Cloud Control, Dynatrace, and Elastic. That visibility helps teams:

Investigate SAP Basis performance issuesCorrelate SAP cybersecurity logs with attack patterns detected within SIEM solutionsIdentify root cause of SAP system outages or degradation that impact business workflowsUnderstand how SAP integrations and data flow across their IT landscape.

PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions is designed for customers implementing an enterprise AI strategy with SAP applications at the core of their business model. Rather than creating another monitoring silo, PowerConnect extends the value of customers' existing platforms by providing both people and AI-assisted workflows with access to approved SAP data, including the timestamps, auditability, and context needed to investigate what happened.

One Global Organization, a Customer-Led Roadmap

Since January, RHONDOS has brought together PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions product, support, and commercial teams across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. These teams now operate as a unified global organization, aligning product development more closely with customer needs and partner delivery. RHONDOS is now the single point of contact worldwide for PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions licensing, support, and product roadmap. PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions supports over 5,000 installations in over 30 countries.

With the acquisition completed, RHONDOS' priorities remain focused on:



Improved global support

A unified product roadmap informed by its Customer Advisory Board

Increased research and development investment in AI-ready SAP data Continued expansion of SAP and platform-partner certifications



Continued Product Investment

Core product innovation has accelerated through the integration of the PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions development and implementation teams. New releases for SAP® ABAP applications (including SAP® ECC through S/4HANA 2025 STE), SAP Business Technology Platform and Business AI Platform, Netweaver Java environments, apps for Splunk and Dynatrace, and a new AI Skills Library shipped on schedule, with updated versions released in August. Key enhancements include:



Automated creation of traceable Business Event telemetry

New security and GRC extraction capabilities for audit compliance and analysis

Background process and memory monitoring for SAP® Datasphere Platform-native AI-assisted investigations and dashboard creation



“Our customers rely on PowerConnect for far more than traditional SAP monitoring. They expect end-to-end observability with comprehensive business context for rapid root cause analysis, increasingly generated by their preferred AI platform,” said Matt Colabrese, President and Chief Product Officer at RHONDOS.“That means deeper coverage, tighter integrations, and a roadmap customers can plan around. We're building for the next decade of SAP operations, not just the next release.”

Key Facts: PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions



What it is: PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions is SAP-certified software that extracts telemetry from SAP systems (metrics, logs, traces, security events, and business process data) and streams it in near real time to observability and security platforms.

Who makes it: RHONDOS, based in Portland, Oregon, owns, develops, sells, and supports PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions worldwide. RHONDOS acquired PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions from SoftwareOne in 2026 after nearly a decade as its North American distributor.

Where the data goes: PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions sends SAP data to Splunk (Cisco), Dynatrace, Elastic, and other security and observability platforms and data lakes.

What SAP it covers: SAP® S/4HANA, SAP® ECC, SAP® NetWeaver ABAP and Java, RISE with SAP, SAP BTP, and SAP cloud applications including SAP Ariba, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Integration Suite. PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions holds 17 SAP certifications.

How it works: PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions installs as a certified add-on inside SAP® systems or alongside SAP® BTP/BAIP applications.

Observability use cases: PowerConnect gives IT operations and SAP teams one shared view of SAP health inside the monitoring platform the company already uses. Companies use PowerConnect for SAP monitoring and SAP observability to:



Keep business processes such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and month-end close running, and see which step is stuck when one stalls.



Catch SAP slowdowns and failed jobs before employees, customers, or suppliers feel them.



Find the cause of an outage faster by seeing SAP next to the networks, cloud services, and applications around it.



Reduce the risk of an S/4HANA or RISE with SAP migration by comparing performance before and after the move.

Show the business impact of an IT problem in orders, shipments, or invoices affected.

Security use cases: PowerConnect gives security teams visibility into SAP inside the SIEM and security tools the company already uses, so SAP is covered by the same detection and response process as every other system. Companies use PowerConnect for SAP security monitoring and SAP cybersecurity to:



Detect suspicious activity in SAP, such as unusual logins, access to sensitive data, or changes to critical settings, as it happens.



See who was given powerful access, who approved it, and what they did with it.



Investigate an incident across SAP and non-SAP systems in one place and on one timeline.



Give auditors evidence for SOX, GDPR, and internal controls without pulling reports from SAP by hand.

Bring SAP into the security operations center, so the system holding financial, customer, and employee data is watched around the clock.

SAP Basis use cases: PowerConnect gives SAP Basis administrators data they would normally check one system and one transaction code at a time, collected continuously from every SAP system and searchable in one place. SAP Basis teams use PowerConnect to:



Monitor work process utilization, dialog response time, and workload statistics (SM50, SM66, ST03N) across all application servers and systems.



Alert on ABAP short dumps (ST22), system log errors (SM21), update failures (SM13), and lock entries (SM12) as they occur.



Track background jobs (SM37) for failures, long runtimes, and delays against their normal schedule.



Watch interface health, including IDocs (WE02, WE05), tRFC and qRFC queues (SM58, SMQ1, SMQ2), and RFC destinations (SM59).



Monitor SAP HANA and database health, including memory, CPU, expensive SQL statements, backups, and table growth.



Follow transports (STMS), kernel and support package levels, and profile parameter changes across the landscape.



Catch expiring certificates (STRUST), full spool or file systems, and buffer or memory problems (ST02) before they cause an outage. Compare performance across systems and over time, such as before and after an upgrade, a support package, or a move to RISE with SAP.



Frequently Asked Questions



How do I monitor SAP in Splunk? PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions is the SAP-certified way to get SAP data into Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud, Cisco Data Fabric and Cisco Cloud Control. It is listed on Splunkbase and sold by RHONDOS and Splunk.

How do I monitor SAP in Dynatrace? PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions on Dynatrace is available in the Dynatrace Hub and sends SAP metrics, logs, traces, and business events to Dynatrace Grail.

How do I get SAP data into Elastic? PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions streams SAP telemetry to Elastic for observability and security use cases.

How do I monitor SAP security in my SIEM? PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions sends SAP security audit logs, user activity, and authorization changes to the SIEM the security team already runs.

How does PowerConnect compare to SAP Cloud ALM and SAP Solution Manager? SAP Cloud ALM monitors SAP from inside the SAP ecosystem. PowerConnect puts SAP data in the enterprise observability or security platform, so SAP is monitored alongside every other system. Many customers run both. Does PowerConnect work with RISE with SAP? Yes. PowerConnect is certified for RISE with SAP and S/4HANA Cloud ERP Private Edition.



About RHONDOS, Inc.

RHONDOS, Inc. helps organizations secure and observe SAP® environments at enterprise scale. Through PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions the SAP-certified solution for SAP® observability and security, and advisory, implementation, and managed services, RHONDOS connects SAP operational data with enterprise observability, security, and analytics platforms. The company helps customers strengthen operational resilience, investigate threats, and gain visibility into the business that depends on SAP while preparing for an AI future. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

Brant Hubbard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, RHONDOS, Inc.,...

Matt Colabrese, President and Chief Product Officer, RHONDOS, Inc.,...