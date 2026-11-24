MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AWS Partner Fresche Solutions introduces 3-3-3 Agentic IBM i Modernization: a clear plan in three days, working code in three weeks and production on AWS in three months

FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, an AWS Partner, is cutting through the multi-year development cycles that have long stalled legacy application modernization with 3-3-3 Agentic IBM i Modernization on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The framework pairs Fresche's decades of IBM i expertise with AWS cloud services and agentic AI capabilities in a gated, three-phase path from assessment to production that starts delivering business value in months, not years.

Many enterprises run core business systems on IBM i applications written in RPG, COBOL, CL and CA 2E (Synon), and as experienced developers retire, decades of business logic live only in the code. General-purpose AI coding tools can't close that gap on their own: they typically work program by program, without guaranteeing functional parity or preserving hidden business logic, and they can miss many IBM i-specific patterns. That's why the right tools matter. Fresche's deterministic X-Analysis AI reverse engineers every application before any code changes, then Fresche's agentic X-Modernize-AI forward engineers it to Java or.NET, verifies the code for functional equivalence and deploys the modernized applications on AWS.

“Many companies are turning to do-it-yourself AI to modernize IBM i, but AI on its own can guess, and enterprise core systems can't afford guesswork,” said Joe Zarrehparvar, Chief Executive Officer of Fresche Solutions.“Early DIY results may look encouraging, but they're a long way from production-ready, and the weaknesses become far more apparent at scale. If you are modernizing a billion-dollar ledger, you need deterministic, verifiable results, not probabilistic luck. When you're modernizing the systems that run your business, trust is not negotiable.”

The 3-3-3 framework

Days 1 to 3 (Discovery and Assessment): X-Analysis AI analyzes in-scope applications, separates active logic from unused code and traces dependencies, delivering a scope report, a roadmap and proof-of-concept recommendations. In recent engagements, this phase descoped up to 78% of legacy code as redundant, shrinking the size of the migration.

Weeks 1 to 3 (The Proof): Two to three core programs and up to 15 database tables are converted to maintainable Java and React, proving functional equivalence on the client's own codebase before any major budget is committed.

Months 1 to 3 (The Production Pilot): Up to 30 programs and 100 database tables are modernized, re-platformed onto AWS services such as Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL-Compatible Edition and run alongside the legacy estate in production.

Deterministic control meets agentic speed

Speed doesn't come from cutting corners. X-Analysis AI, drawing on more than one billion lines of parsed IBM i code and more than 80 IBM i-specific rules, maps dependencies automatically. Fresche's X-Modernize-AI agents write the new code, and clients can use their preferred coding tool, such as Kiro, the agentic IDE from AWS, for further enhancements. X-Replay validates application behavior, X-DB Transform remodels and migrates the data, and more than 400 Fresche IBM i specialists handle the edge cases, with client owners signing off at every gate.

Aligned with the AWS Transform approach to modernization

3-3-3 follows the approach AWS Transform takes to mainframe modernization: deterministic evidence, flexible engineering and production rigor, moving each workload from source to requirements, architecture, code, tests and production. Fresche brings that same evidence to IBM i with X-Analysis AI, then carries it through forward engineering and equivalence testing to production on AWS, giving customers who run both mainframe and IBM i workloads a consistent modernization approach.

Why now

For IBM i organizations, the cost of waiting keeps rising: skills are retiring, and business demands for cloud, data and AI won't wait. Modernizing without the right partner or tools puts core systems at risk. 3-3-3 brings together Fresche's IBM i expertise, purpose-built tools and AWS so enterprises can modernize now, with a clear plan and proven value at every step.

About Fresche Solutions

For 50 years, Fresche Solutions has helped organizations modernize, manage and extend their IBM i and Microsoft systems. More than 2,200 organizations rely on Fresche for application intelligence, modernization, managed services, security, and data and analytics. Fresche Solutions is an AWS Partner. For more information, visit freschesolutions.com.

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