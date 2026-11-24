MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic seed investment will support Rialto's development of an onchain spot exchange for crypto, equities, ETFs, commodities and more, laying the foundation for a new programmable economy

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rialto, an onchain trading platform building infrastructure to improve liquidity and execution across digital asset and tokenized asset markets for the convergence of crypto and traditional finance, today announced the strategic $5 million seed round investment co-led by Robinhood, a global leader in financial services, and Tandem, the venture capital arm of Offchain.

The investment will support the continuation of Rialto's product development, hiring, and expansion, as the company builds a next-generation trading platform for an evolving financial ecosystem designed to bring a broader range of capital markets onchain. The company is building its trading experience for the new wave of onchain trading, combining deep liquidity and competitive pricing with low fees and improved execution.

Rialto offers over 200 Robinhood Stock Tokens alongside other crypto assets on Robinhood Chain. Using Rialto's router, it provides immediate access to onchain liquidity and enables tokens to be paired with stock tokens.

“We're building Rialto around the belief that capital markets can be rebuilt onchain as open, programmable infrastructure,” said Can, Co-Founder of Rialto.“Onchain markets have demonstrated the benefits of transparency and composability, but the next phase requires trading infrastructure that can deliver competitive liquidity and execution at scale. We believe crypto deserves the same low-fee, high-quality execution as traditional markets, across every asset from crypto to stock tokens, for today's onchain users and those yet to come onchain.”

Rialto has emerged from stealth after a year of development, working closely with Tandem, Offchain, and Robinhood to create an onchain spot exchange powered by proprietary market-making infrastructure. The platform allows for trading across spot crypto, tokenized RWAs linked to equities, ETFs, and commodities, with other tokenized markets coming soon.

Rialto's PropAMM-driven approach embeds market-making and inventory management directly onchain to foster competitive markets while allowing financial assets to be programmable and composable. This creates new possibilities beyond traditional market structures. Equity tokens can be used as collateral in third-party lending markets, while other tokenized assets can trade outside traditional market hours.

Rialto has recently shipped upgrades to its routing technology, cutting average quote response times from 250 milliseconds to 20 milliseconds. As a result, compared to its previous benchmarks, the upgraded router delivers much faster quote responses across crypto assets and stock tokens.

These improvements have supported growth across the platform. Rialto's trading volume in October of this year was $199.3 million, up 273% from the previous month's $53.4 million. Stock Token volume grew even faster, reaching $183.8 million in October, up 329% in September. Since launch, Rialto has processed nearly $500 million in total spot trading volume.*

The investment comes as activity around tokenized assets and onchain financial markets continues to gain momentum. Rialto addresses a longstanding challenge faced in onchain markets by delivering competitive execution and deep liquidity, preserving transparency, composability, and accessibility to permissionless infrastructure.

Investor Quotes:

Beto Aparicio, Head of Tandem:“Rialto is building at an important intersection of onchain trading and tokenized assets, with a team that brings deep expertise in market structure and trading infrastructure. We believe the company is well positioned to meet the growing demand for more sophisticated onchain markets as financial assets increasingly move onchain. By bringing together market structure, liquidity, and technology, Rialto can help expand the range of financial assets that can be traded and composed onchain, laying the foundation for the programmable economy.”

Ben Einstein, Director of Corporate & Business Development at Robinhood:“Rialto is one of the earliest teams building trading infrastructure natively on Robinhood Chain, and we've been impressed by their velocity. Bringing onchain assets together with competitive liquidity and fast execution is the kind of work that helps the Robinhood Chain ecosystem grow, and we're excited to back the team.”

About Rialto

Rialto is building onchain trading infrastructure focused on liquidity, execution, and order routing for digital and tokenized assets. The platform is designed to aggregate liquidity across multiple sources and optimize execution for onchain markets, with an initial focus on the Robinhood Chain and Arbitrum ecosystems.

About Tandem

Tandem, the partner studio and venture capital arm of Offchain Labs, is committed to empowering early-stage blockchain projects by providing the resources and expertise needed to overcome crypto's toughest challenges. Through a unique combination of industry knowledge and access to Offchain Labs' extensive resources, Tandem offers tailored guidance in research, product development, engineering, and strategic partnerships. Tandem also actively supports growth by participating in funding rounds of projects that are shaping the future of blockchain infrastructure and applications.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at

About Offchain

Offchain is building the foundation for the programmable economy. Through an interconnected suite of products, services, research, and ventures; Offchain gives the world's most ambitious companies the infrastructure and strategic support required to move value onchain with security, control, and scale.

Our ecosystem spans Arbitrum for Ethereum scaling, Prysm for consensus infrastructure, ZeroDev for smart account adoption, Offchain Labs for frontier research, Enterprise Services for custom implementation and Tandem for venture creation. Together, these capabilities make Offchain more than a blockchain infrastructure company: we are a full-stack partner for building the next generation of programmable markets.

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