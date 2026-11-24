MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Late-breaking data from NATALEE, PANKU-Breast01, VIKTORIA-1, and KEYNOTE-B49 show where breast cancer care is moving, while DelveInsight forecasts the 7MM metastatic HR+/HER2− market to keep growing at roughly 8% a year.

New York, USA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Cancer Market Landscape Evolves as ESMO 2026 Spotlights ADCs, Adjuvant CDK4/6 Survival Gains and PI3K-Pathway Advances| DelveInsight

Late-breaking data from NATALEE, PANKU-Breast01, VIKTORIA-1, and KEYNOTE-B49 show where breast cancer care is moving, while DelveInsight forecasts the 7MM metastatic HR+/HER2− market to keep growing at roughly 8% a year.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women in the United States, and the data presented at the ESMO Congress 2026 show a treatment landscape that is becoming more targeted, more ADC-driven, and more demanding of survival evidence. According to DelveInsight's Breast Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036 report, the market is being shaped by CDK4/6 inhibitors, HER2-directed antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway agents and next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) across the seven major markets (7MM: the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan). DelveInsight's Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer report values that segment of the 7MM market at approximately USD 14 billion in 2025 and projects growth at a CAGR of approximately 8% from 2026 to 2036.

ESMO 2026 delivered a mix of progress and caution. Six-year NATALEE data pointed to an overall survival (OS) benefit for adjuvant ribociclib. Izalontamab brengitecan (iza-bren), an EGFR×HER3 bispecific ADC, doubled median progression-free survival (PFS) in previously treated HR+/HER2− disease. Gedatolisib combinations posted strong PFS signals in PIK3CA-mutated disease. At the same time, KEYNOTE-B49 and FINER showed that a PFS gain does not always translate into longer survival, and the TALENT trial showed that tumor shrinkage with neoadjuvant trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) does not necessarily mean pathological complete response.

Breast cancer is no longer one disease with one treatment path, said Sadaf Javed, an oncology expert at DelveInsight. ESMO 2026 confirms that subtype, biomarker status, and treatment line now determine which innovations matter, and that PFS gains alone are no longer enough to change practice.

Want the full picture? Explore DelveInsight's breast cancer market report for 2022–2036 market forecasts, pipeline analysis, and competitor profiles at:

Breast Cancer Patient Burden: Common, Heterogeneous and Often Recurrent

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, accounting for 306K cases in 2025. Women account for the vast majority of diagnoses, with male breast cancer representing roughly 0.5–1% of cases. DelveInsight notes that breast cancer makes up about 30% (roughly one in three) of all new female cancers in the US, and that approximately 80% of US patients are postmenopausal at diagnosis.

The disease is defined by its subtypes. Hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/HER2-negative disease is the most common, with an age-adjusted US incidence of 87.2 new cases per 100,000 women, and approximately 70% of newly diagnosed tumors express the estrogen receptor. DelveInsight estimates that the 7MM recorded approximately 486K incident HR+/HER2− cases in 2025, including approximately 57,000 metastatic cases in the US alone. Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) represents 10–15% of all cases, and invasive ductal carcinoma accounts for 70–80% of diagnoses.

Biomarkers add a second layer of complexity. HER2-low expression, which opened the door to HER2-directed ADCs beyond classic HER2-positive disease, is particularly prevalent in HR+ tumors, accounting for over 65% of cases in that group. ESR1 mutations are found in about 1% of primary tumors but in 10–50% of metastatic, endocrine-resistant disease, while PIK3CA, AKT1, and PTEN alterations define another actionable segment.

Recurrence is the persistent challenge. DelveInsight highlights that around half of patients relapse or progress to incurable metastatic disease despite effective therapy, which is why durable benefit after CDK4/6 inhibitors, endocrine resistance, and options for patients with limited later-line choices remain top unmet needs.

Marketed Breast Cancer Drugs: CDK4/6 Inhibitors, HER2 ADCs and Pathway-Targeted Agents Lead the Market

The approved breast cancer armamentarium is organized by subtype, and each segment now has multiple lines of targeted therapy.



HR+/HER2− Disease: CDK4/6 inhibitors combined with endocrine therapy remain the cornerstone. IBRANCE (palbociclib; Pfizer), approved in more than 90 countries, holds first-mover advantage and the highest sales in first- and second-line use. KISQALI (ribociclib; Novartis) and VERZENIO (abemaciclib; Eli Lilly) compete in metastatic disease and have expanded into adjuvant treatment of high-risk early breast cancer. Beyond CDK4/6 inhibition, the market includes PIQRAY (alpelisib; Novartis) and ITOVEBI (inavolisib; Roche), approved in October 2024 with palbociclib and fulvestrant for PIK3CA-mutated disease, AFINITOR (everolimus), FASLODEX (fulvestrant; AstraZeneca), LYNPARZA (olaparib; AstraZeneca) for germline BRCA-mutated disease, and ORSERDU (elacestrant), described by DelveInsight as the first endocrine innovation in 20 years targeting ESR1 mutations.

HER2-positive and HER2-low Disease: HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab) and PERJETA (pertuzumab), now available in subcutaneous formulations, established the backbone of neoadjuvant and first-line regimens, and NERLYNX (neratinib) is used in extended adjuvant treatment. ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan; AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) has intensified competition. It is approved for first-line unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive disease with pertuzumab, for HER2-low and HER2-ultralow metastatic settings, and in May 2026 the FDA approved T-DXd-based treatment for HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer. In April 2025 ENHERTU also gained EU approval for HR+ HER2-low and ultralow disease. Triple-negative and Other Settings: TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan; Gilead) brings a TROP2-directed ADC to the market, and immunotherapy with pembrolizumab is part of the treatment toolkit in selected populations, which makes the KEYNOTE-B49 readout from ESMO 2026 particularly relevant to HR+ disease.

DelveInsight observes that CDK4/6 inhibitors are expected to retain a strong share even after next-generation SERDs reach the market, because of entrenched use and sustained survival data. This makes the ESMO 2026 follow-up from NATALEE especially important for the adjuvant setting.

Tracking the HR+/HER2− segment? Discover the breast cancer drug uptake, pricing, and competitive dynamics @

ESMO Congress 2026: Key Breast Cancer Updates

The ESMO Congress 2026 featured several late-breaking breast cancer abstracts on October 23–24, 2026, spanning early-stage and advanced HR+/HER2− disease. DelveInsight highlights six readouts that are likely to influence development strategies and treatment sequencing.

NATALEE: Six-year follow-up moves the discussion toward overall survival (LBA25)

The Phase III NATALEE trial (NCT03701334), led by Novartis in collaboration with TRIO, randomized 5,101 patients with stage II–III HR+/HER2− early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence to adjuvant ribociclib plus a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor or the aromatase inhibitor alone. At six years, adjuvant ribociclib (KISQALI) reduced the risk of death by 19.1% (HR 0.809), with an absolute OS difference of 2.1 percentage points. The invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) benefit continued to widen to 5.3 percentage points (HR 0.741), and distant disease-free survival (HR 0.744) and distant recurrence-free survival (HR 0.738) benefits of 4.9 and 4.4 percentage points, respectively, were observed. Breast cancer-specific survival also favored ribociclib (HR 0.709). Notably, these benefits persisted even though patients had been off ribociclib for a median of 38 months. Secondary primary malignancies were similar between arms (3.0% versus 3.3%). The OS analysis was prespecified and descriptive, so longer follow-up will clarify the magnitude and durability of the benefit.

TALENT: Neoadjuvant T-DXd in HER2-low, HR+ early disease (LBA23)

The final results of the Phase II investigator-initiated TALENT trial (NCT04553770) tested neoadjuvant trastuzumab deruxtecan alone, with anastrozole, or followed by docetaxel plus cyclophosphamide in HER2-low, HR+ early-stage breast cancer. Despite objective response rates of 62%, 66% and 72%, pathological complete response (pCR) rates remained low at 7%, 3% and 9%, respectively, while pCR plus near-pCR (RCB 0/1) rates were 16–17% across the three arms. Adding anastrozole did not improve pathological response. Exploratory analyses suggested that higher baseline HER2 expression may be associated with deeper responses, pointing to the need for better patient selection before neoadjuvant T-DXd can be established in this setting.

PANKU-Breast01: Iza-bren in previously treated HR+/HER2− disease (LBA50)

The Phase III PANKU-Breast01 study (NCT06343948), conducted at 72 centers in China, compared izalontamab brengitecan (iza-bren), an investigational EGFR×HER3 bispecific ADC from Sichuan Biokin and SystImmune with Bristol Myers Squibb, against physician's choice chemotherapy in 383 patients previously treated with endocrine therapy, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, a taxane and one or two lines of chemotherapy. Median PFS by blinded independent central review doubled from 4.0 to 8.2 months (HR 0.41; p<0.0001), a 59% reduction in the risk of progression or death, and the 12-month PFS rate was 26.5% versus 9.2%. Confirmed objective response rate was 40.5% versus 20.2%, and median duration of response was 6.9 versus 4.2 months. Safety is the key consideration: Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events occurred in 85.3% of patients versus 65.8% with chemotherapy, and 64.7% needed dose reductions, although treatment discontinuations were low (1.6% versus 1.0%). OS data are immature.

KEYNOTE-B49: Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in PD-L1-positive HR+/HER2− disease (LBA51)

In the Phase III KEYNOTE-B49 study (NCT04895358) of 342 patients with PD-L1 CPS ≥1 HR+/HER2− advanced breast cancer, adding Merck's pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) to chemotherapy met its primary endpoint, extending median PFS to 6.7 months from 6.0 months (HR 0.74; p=0.0089). In the CPS ≥10 subgroup, median PFS was 7.5 versus 4.4 months (HR 0.59). However, the final OS analysis, at a median follow-up of 34.9 months, showed no benefit (21.0 versus 22.2 months; HR 1.04). Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events (37.6% versus 32.7%) and treatment-related discontinuations (11.2% versus 5.4%) were higher with pembrolizumab. The modest PFS gain and absence of an OS advantage may limit the potential to change the treatment paradigm.

FINER: Ipatasertib plus fulvestrant fails to improve OS (LBA14)

The Phase III CCTG/BCT MA.40/FINER study (NCT04650581) randomized 250 patients with ER+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer who had progressed on first-line CDK4/6 inhibitor plus aromatase inhibitor therapy to Roche's oral pan-AKT inhibitor ipatasertib or placebo, each with fulvestrant. The earlier analysis showed a significant PFS improvement (5.32 versus 1.94 months; HR 0.61; p=0.0007). At 35 months of median follow-up, however, median OS was 26.68 versus 25.76 months (HR 0.97; p=0.83), with no benefit in the exploratory AKT pathway-altered subgroup (HR 1.14). Grade 3 or higher treatment-related diarrhea (16% versus 0%) and treatment discontinuation due to adverse events (6.5% versus 0.8%) were higher with ipatasertib, which may limit its differentiation in the post-CDK4/6 landscape.

VIKTORIA-1: Gedatolisib combinations in PIK3CA-mutated disease (LBA16)

Updated results from Study 2 of the Phase III VIKTORIA-1 trial (NCT05501886) from Celcuity compared gedatolisib plus fulvestrant, with or without palbociclib, against alpelisib plus fulvestrant in PIK3CA-mutated HR+/HER2− advanced breast cancer after CDK4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy. In patients without liver metastases, the gedatolisib triplet achieved a median PFS of 21.5 months versus 9.1 months with alpelisib plus fulvestrant (HR 0.46; p=0.0016), while the doublet reached 11.5 months (HR 0.71; p=0.1627). In patients with liver metastases, median PFS was 9.1 months with the triplet (HR 0.47) and 11.1 months with the doublet (HR 0.38), versus 4.6 months with the comparator. The triplet also delivered an objective response rate of 59% versus 33% and a median duration of response of 19.4 versus 7.5 months, with fewer discontinuations due to adverse events.

Stay ahead of every readout presented for breast cancer. Get a sneak peek of all the ESMO 2026 data at:

Emerging Therapies: Oral SERDs, PI3K Pathway Agents, ADCs and Vaccines

DelveInsight's pipeline assessment shows a late-stage landscape focused on overcoming endocrine resistance and extending durability after CDK4/6 inhibitors.



Next-generation oral SERDs and ER degraders: Camizestrant (AstraZeneca; SERENA-6 with a CDK4/6 inhibitor, FDA Fast Track), giredestrant (Roche), imlunestrant (Eli Lilly), vepdegestrant/ARV-471 (Arvinas) and palazestrant/OP1250 (Olema) are positioned to address ESR1-mutated and endocrine-resistant disease. DelveInsight cautions that these agents face strong competition from entrenched CDK4/6 inhibitors, which may moderate their uptake.

PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway agents: Gedatolisib (Celcuity), whose VIKTORIA-1 data were featured at ESMO 2026, and inavolisib (Roche/Genentech) are in late-stage development, while lasofoxifene (Sermonix), which completed enrollment in the ELAINE and ELAINE-2 studies, and enobosarm (Veru) offer alternative mechanisms in endocrine-resistant disease.

Antibody–drug conjugates: Iza-bren (Sichuan Biokin/SystImmune/Bristol Myers Squibb), datopotamab deruxtecan (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) and Trodelvy (Gilead) are expanding the ADC field, while T-DXd continues to move earlier in the treatment course. Novel and early-stage approaches: ATV-1601 (Atavistik Bio), which dosed its first Phase I patient in August 2025, SFX-01 (Evgen Pharma), lerociclib (EQRx) and a breast cancer vaccine from Anixa Biosciences moving toward Phase II reflect continued interest in new mechanisms and prevention-oriented strategies.

DelveInsight expects these candidates to reshape competitive dynamics most in the post-CDK4/6 setting, in ESR1-mutated disease, and in PIK3CA-altered disease, where patients have limited durable options today.

Download the report to understand the HR positive HER2 negative breast cancer drugs safety profile @

Breast Cancer Market Outlook: Growth Drivers and Barriers

DelveInsight values the 7MM metastatic HR+/HER2− breast cancer market at approximately USD 14 billion in 2025 and projects a CAGR of approximately 8% from 2026 to 2036. Several forces underpin that growth:



Rising prevalence of HR+/HER2− breast cancer, with many cases progressing to metastatic disease

Heavy reliance on endocrine therapy combined with CDK4/6 inhibitors, which extend progression-free survival, now reinforced by adjuvant survival data

New agents targeting the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway and next-generation oral SERDs broadening treatment options

The shift toward ADC-based regimens, including HER2-directed and TROP2-directed therapies, in earlier lines

Expanding biomarker testing for HER2-low, ESR1 and PIK3CA alterations The same reports caution that growth will not be frictionless. Strong competition from established CDK4/6 inhibitors may limit uptake of newer agents, and payers weigh drug price against clinical benefit. Endocrine resistance, limited durability of response and few options after CDK4/6 inhibitor progression remain unmet needs, and the toxicity trade-offs seen with agents such as iza-bren and ipatasertib will shape adoption.

The winners in breast cancer over the next decade will be the programs that pair a clear biomarker strategy with a demonstrated survival benefit and a manageable safety profile, Javed added. NATALEE shows what durable benefit looks like, while KEYNOTE-B49 and FINER show why PFS alone is not enough.

Scope of the DelveInsight Breast Cancer Market Report

The Breast Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036 report (study period 2022–2036; forecast period 2026–2036) covers the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the UK and Japan. It provides epidemiology segmentation, market size and uptake of marketed and emerging therapies, competitor profiles, pipeline analysis and an assessment of market drivers, barriers and unmet needs. Companies covered include Roche, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo, Sanofi, Veru, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Evgen Pharma, Genentech, and others.

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