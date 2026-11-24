Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the appointment of Guillaume Hintzy as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective November 25, 2026.

Guillaume Hintzy, who has been supporting Voltalia since May 2026 in corporate finance and treasury, succeeds Sylvine Bouan and reports to Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. He thereby joins Voltalia's Executive Committee.

In a rapidly changing renewable energy sector, Guillaume Hintzy will support the continued transformation of the company, prioritising improved profitability, cash generation and the deleveraging trajectory, notably as part of the accelerated implementation of the SPRING plan. In addition, Julien Baubiat-Brussat, who supports the disposal programme currently led by Robert Klein, will contribute to defining and executing the Group's strategy, alongside his M&A responsibilities. He brings more than 15 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, notably at J.P. Morgan.

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, states:“I warmly thank Sylvine Bouan for her commitment, the work she has accomplished at the head of the finance function and her contribution to the implementation of the SPRING transformation plan. I wish her every success in her new projects. We welcome Guillaume Hintzy, who brings 25 years of experience in corporate finance, financial risk management and financial performance improvement, gained within major international groups. He also has in-depth knowledge of the infrastructure sector and structured finance and has led major financial transformation programmes in complex environments. Finally, I am delighted to be able to rely on the expertise of Julien Baubiat-Brussat to accelerate our disposal programme, which lies at the heart of the SPRING transformation plan. I wish them every success in their new responsibilities in the service of the company.”