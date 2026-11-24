Appointment Of Guillaume Hintzy As Group Chief Financial Officer Of Voltalia
| Biography of Guillaume Hintzy
Guillaume Hintzy, 52, joined Voltalia in May 2026 as Deputy to the Chief Financial Officer. He has 25 years of experience in corporate finance, financial risk management and financial performance improvement, gained within major international groups.
After a career in consulting and banking, notably as co-head of infrastructure finance, he joined CMA CGM as Group Head of Financing, and then SNCF as Group Finance and Treasury Director.
He has also served as a board member of several companies, including SNCF Réseau, Eurofima and SOFIAP.
|About Voltalia ()
| Voltalia is an international player in renewable energy. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With 1,900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
| Armel Ahidazan – Investor relations and Financial communication
Email: ...
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Press Relations – Jennifer Jullia
...
T. +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49
Attachment
-
Appointment of Guillaume Hintzy as Group Chief Financial Officer of Voltalia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment