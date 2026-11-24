Abhigya Anand discusses history, artificial intelligence and food security on Tomorrow, Today.

Abhigya Anand discusses historical cycles, artificial intelligence, food security and social media, and why he believes astrology must prove itself.

- Abhigya AnandSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Abhigya Anand, an Indian astrologer and public speaker who practices Jyotish, the traditional Indian system of astrology. The conversation looks at how Anand uses history and long-term cycles to think about the future, and what he sees ahead for artificial intelligence (AI), food security and attention in the age of social media.Anand says in the episode that his mother introduced him to the Bhagavad Gita at six and a half and that he had memorized it by age seven. He was homeschooled, learned Sanskrit through daily conversation at home and began studying Jyotish at an institution near his Sanskrit classes at age 10. He describes history as his most important subject, although he never took a degree in it.Topics covered in the episode include:- His view that a roughly 400-year period that began around 1603, and ended around 2020 and opened a new era- Record investment in AI and why he expects it to bring both major benefits and serious harm- The idea of a "republic of algorithms," in which online platforms build communities across national borders- Food security, which he argues is being overlooked while the world focuses on intelligence, with 2040 as a year he is watching- Growing up without a smartphone until age 18 and the work it took to rebuild his attention span afterward- Why he believes delayed gratification and shared principles help build high-trust societies and strong institutions- Ethics in astrology and his aim of making careful predictions about publicly verifiable eventsAnand argues that astrology has to earn credibility through results rather than belief. "Jyotisha, you cannot just ask people to believe in it. You have to show it to them," he said. He added that historians credit astrology with giving rise to scientific astronomy, and that he hopes renewed interest will lead young researchers to study the subject more deeply.On technology, Anand said AI is most useful in fields such as medicine and in research like his own, which looks for correlations between past events and planetary positions, and least useful when it imitates people. "Let AI excel in tasks that are meant for a machine. That's wonderful, that's excellent to use and that's helpful for humanity in the long run," Anand said."We had the republic of nations and ideas and ideologies. Now we are entering another phase, which is like ideas being encoded in an algorithm," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=yqJSODqoyJkAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Abhigya AnandAbhigya Anand is an Indian astrologer and public speaker known for his interest in Jyotish, Vedic knowledge, history and astronomy. Introduced to the Bhagavad Gita as a child, he studied Sanskrit and Jyotish from a young age and credits the books of the late astrologer B.V. Raman as a major influence. He shares his analysis and predictions through videos and talks and has drawn a large online following.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Astrologer Abhigya Anand on History Cycles, AI and Food Security News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 24, 2026, 17:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Social Media, Technology



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