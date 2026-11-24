Jack & Nikita Cover

Jack & Nikita Focuses on Two Leaders Who Narrowly Avoided Nuclear War

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York Times Bestselling Novelist David L. Robbins Takes Readers Inside the Kennedy–Khrushchev Showdown of 1961 in JACK & NIKITA.One failed fuse. Two rival leaders. A world on the brink.New York Times bestselling novelist David L. Robbins returns with Jack & Nikita (Babylon Books, November 24, 2026), a pulse-pounding historical novel based on the true events of 1961, the year John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev pushed the world's two superpowers to the brink. At a time when the relationship between the current US President and his Russian counterpart is under scrutiny, this book returns to when these two superpowers tensely navigated a volatile situation that had the world on edge for a different reason.Jack & Nikita: A Novel Based on the True Events of 1961When a simple fuse blows in the autopilot of Francis Gary Powers' high-altitude surveillance flight in May 1960, the Russians shoot down his plane. This small tech failure initiates a series of international incidents that shake the world. Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's threatening responses directly influence the razor-thin election of John F Kennedy (“Jack”) over Richard Nixon in America's closest presidential election.Throughout the following year, relatively inexperienced Jack is forced to match wits with Nikita, the master survivor, polemicist, and strategist who threatens a thunderstorm of missiles that he may or may not possess. Jack tries to negotiate but is keenly aware that any mistakes could lead to a nuclear war.Robbins' riveting narrative encompasses the Bay of Pigs fiasco, the sudden rise of the Berlin Wall, the tank face-off at Checkpoint Charley, Nikita banging his shoe at the United Nations, and Jack's expansion of the Vietnam conflict. Both men, and their dramatically different backgrounds, leap off the page as they test each other's will, pressing the two superpowers to the brink.Praise for David L. Robbins"Nobody is better than David L. Robbins at making yesterday feel like today and fiction feel like fact."- Lee Child"Thrilling. As frightening as it is masterful."- Alex KershawAbout the AuthorDavid L. Robbins is the New York Times bestselling author of seventeen novels, including War of the Rats. A graduate of the College of William & Mary, where he earned a B.A. in Theater and Speech and a law degree, he practiced environmental law for a year before launching a freelance writing career in 1981. He turned to fiction in 1997. He has also won awards for his essays and screenplays and has had three stage plays produced. Robbins founded James River Writers, a Richmond nonprofit that helps aspiring writers and students learn together as a writing community, and co-founded The Podium Foundation, which brings writing and critical reasoning programs to students in Richmond's city high schools and supports city educators. He has taught advanced creative writing as a visiting professor at Virginia Commonwealth University's Honors College. An accomplished guitarist and avid sailor, he lives in Richmond near the James River.A Glimpse Into the StorytellerRobbins was born in Richmond in 1954 and grew up in nearby Sandston, out by the airport, where his father was among the first air traffic controllers to sit behind the tower's new radar scope. Both of his parents, Sam and Carol, were World War II veterans; his father saw action in the Pacific, including at Pearl Harbor. That family history of service runs through Robbins's work, from his bestselling war fiction to The Mighty Pen Project, the intensive writing program he created for Virginia's military veterans and their families in partnership with the Virginia War Memorial.Book DetailsTitle: Jack & Nikita Author: David L. Robbins Publisher: Babylon BooksPublication date: November 24, 2026ISBN: 978-1964832487Available Formats: Paperback, eBookGenre: Historical fictionDavid L. Robbins is available for media interviews. Review copies are available on request.CONTACTPublisher William Bernhardt...405 203 8641

William Bernhardt

Bernhardt Books

+1 405-203-8641

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New York Times #1 Bestselling Author Releases Historical Novel on USA's Most Dangerous Year News Provided By Bernhardt Books November 24, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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