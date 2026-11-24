New dating platform requires a commitment to five dating with integrity promises and government-ID verification before being matched to other people.

- Tim Sharman, Founder

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrulyUs, a new dating platform built on ethical and deliberate dating today announced the launch of its dating platform and its Dating With Integrity Passport program.

After building a waitlist of over 4,300 people in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area (DMV) the company launched first the platform there. Charlotte, and Nashville, will open shortly. Interested users in the Washington D.C. area are welcome to join the full platform now, with a one-month free trial by visiting . In other markets they can join the waitlist.

The announcement arrives at a moment when trust in dating apps has worn thin. Years of fake profiles, bots, low-commitment conversations, and people that vanish without explanation have left many users treating every match with suspicion even before the first message is sent. TrulyUs was built in direct response to that fatigue. The outcome is what the company describes as a room full of genuine people who have agreed to act with integrity when it comes to dating.

“We didn't build TrulyUs because dating apps needed another feature. We built it because people had stopped trusting the ones that already existed,” said Timothy Sharman, Founder of TrulyUs.“Every person on this platform has made the same 'dating with integrity' promises as everyone else and have proven who they are before they can ever show up as a match. And we enforce those promises. Those two requirements change the entire tone of how a conversation starts and continues – and ends.”

Verification on TrulyUs is handled entirely by a trusted third-party provider. TrulyUs itself holds none of a user's government-ID data at any point in the process.

Once a person has agreed to the five 'dating with integrity' promises and clears verification, the resulting Dating With Integrity Passport credential belongs to them, not to the platform. The TrulyUs credential can be kept, and used, well beyond the dating platform itself, such as in real-world dating environments like a bar, singles mixer, or even a Friendsgiving.

“The Dating With Integrity Passport is the part of this company I am most proud of, because it has value beyond the platform,” Sharman said.“We are giving them a credential people can own, one that shows they have committed to ethical dating behaviors and are who they say they are. That's the main innovation here.”

The company also built specific tools around the moments that have historically gone wrong on other platforms. For instance, when a conversation reaches a natural end, an AI-assisted feature called End Gracefully can help users close it with thoughtfulness rather than with a disappearance, addressing the ghosting behavior that has become one of online dating 's most common complaints.

Every issue submitted through the platform's Raise a Concern system is reviewed by a real person. When a user is found to have violated the integrity standards that person committed to, that's noted on their Dating With Integrity Passport, with a marker rather than presenting the details of what had happened. According to the company, this is a key promise: unethical behavior on TrulyUs has consequences, and those consequences follow a person rather than disappearing the moment they delete a conversation.

Access to the platform is priced at $10.00 per month, after a one-month free trial. People joining from a waitlist receive their first two months at no charge. The platform is free f0r users between the ages of 18 and 25. As with all other dating platforms, users must be over the age of 18. There are no upgrade tiers that unlock better visibility or additional matches, no paywalls.

About TrulyUs

TrulyUs is a dating platform built around two principles: every person agrees to a set of five Dating With Integrity promise statements, and must be identity-verified with a government ID. The platform was launched first in the DMV, with Charlotte, Nashville to follow shortly. Users must be over the age of 18. More information is available at .

Brooke Greenwald

Cornerstone Communications

+1 240-370-7036

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TrulyUs Dating Platform Launches In The Washington, D.C. (DMV) Area News Provided By Cornerstone Communications November 24, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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