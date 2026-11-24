Students learn to apply math, science and engineering by learning to fly

Teaching students to apply classroom math, science and engineering by learning to FLY.

- Just OseoWATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STEMPILOT Inc. is proud to introduce its new 6P Flight Decktm delivering an expanded flight simulation experience designed to bring students closer to the look, feel, and functionality of an aircraft cockpit.Built to advance hands-on aviation education, the 6P Flight Decktm features individual cockpit instruments and functional controls that allow students to engage more directly with the actual instruments and principles of flight. The new configuration brings together essential flight instruments, navigation equipment, and cockpit controls in an integrated learning environment. This assists students to follow complete STEMPilot curriculum and simulator learning missions.A More Complete Cockpit ExperienceThe STEMPILOT 6P Flight Deck tm includes these individual instruments:●Airspeed Indicator●Artificial Horizon●Adjustable Altimeter●Vertical Speed Indicator●Direction Gyro with Heading Bugs●Turn Indicator●Tachometer●Functional ChronographThe vertical instrument column incorporates NAV and COM radios, autopilot, flaps, trim wheel, and a switch panel. A dedicated throttle quadrant includes throttle, propeller pitch, mixture, and switches designed for easy reset.Together, these features provide students with greater exposure to aircraft instrumentation, flight controls, and the cockpit procedures that connect classroom learning to real-world aviation.Available Across the STEMPILOT Product LineThe new 6P Flight Deck technology is available across five simulator configurations:●Edustation Pro 6P●Edustation Pro 6P Curve●Pilot Pro 6P●Pilot Pro 3 6P●Pilot Pro 4 6PWith multiple configurations available, schools and aviation programs can explore simulator solutions that support their instructional goals and learning environments.STEMPILOT continues to expand its aviation education offerings. The 6P Flight Deck tm represents another step toward making authentic cockpit experiences more accessible to students. By combining flight simulation with hands-on instrument interaction, STEMPILOT helps educators introduce aviation concepts in an engaging, practical, and technology-driven environment.The future of aviation education is taking shape, one instrument at a time.About STEMPILOTSTEMPILOT Inc. develops flight simulation technology and educational curriculum designed to make aviation and STEM education accessible to K12 students. Manufactured and assembled in Waterbury, Connecticut, STEMPILOT supports schools, educators, and aviation programs across the United States and around the world.Explore the new 6P Flight Deck line atMedia & Company Inquiries: STEMPILOT Inc. 20 S Commons Road Waterbury, CT 06704 203-527-5747

Jay LeBoff

STEMPilot Inc

+1 9142621366

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STEMPILOT Introduces the New 6P Flight Deck Simulators News Provided By STEMPilot Inc. November 24, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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