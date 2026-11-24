Official Selections 04. Las Vegas Film Festival. 2027

25 additional films join the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival's international lineup as Las Vegas prepares to welcome filmmakers from around the world this January.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Film Festival today announced its latest wave of Official Selections, bringing the total number of officially selected films to 100 as programming continues for its 2027 international cinema event.Selected from thousands of submissions worldwide, this next wave of 25 films represents a broad range of genres, perspectives, and filmmaking styles. The eight-day festival will take place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort.With an anticipated program of more than 350 films, the Las Vegas Film Festival will bring established and emerging filmmakers together in one of the world's most recognized entertainment destinations.OFFICIAL SELECTIONS. ANNOUNCEMENT 04High Stakes. Robbie RydeToasty. Jean EstevezDR. Gonzo P.H.D.. Mark RomeThe One We Danced With. Antoine BarilletBright Beautiful World. Peter Matsoukas & Benny KaplanChange Comes From Us. Rosaleen DaleyBrain Space. Laura TofaridesDead Weight. Arjun JainThe Escape of the Shadow. Wenkai GuoPride and Joy. Gigi BurgdorfJoke Dealer. Eamon De BurcaFigaro, Figaro. Tyler SchwartzBecoming Taylor. Rahim HandyTo Feel Something at Least. Jorge Rivero GonzálezSkinless Symphonies. Rose RousseauMarcelo's Phantom. Macarena Doldán AristizábalÚltimo Round. Vinícius Gonçalves dos SantosInsert Generic Title. Nick SherlockCroatia, I hear it's beautiful. Pete Radovich, Jr, & Bruno AnkovićLove Mirrors. Pablo Tréhin-MarçotSASSY. Qieer Wang & Calvin LoftonOffice Rules. Jonathan FahnRaiders. Sahvannah RaeBetween Dog And Man. Fabian MartinMan in the Arena. Bob Giraldi“With 100 Official Selections now announced, the scope and diversity of our 2027 program are really beginning to take shape,” said Tom Ingram, Festival Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.In addition to theatrical exhibitions, the festival's programming will include world premieres, special presentations, audience Q&A sessions and filmmaker opportunities for continued exhibition beyond the festival.“We are building more than an annual film festival. We are creating a year-round platform for independent cinema, connecting filmmakers with audiences in Las Vegas and around the world,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.Official Selections join a curated program of more than 350 films, screenings, premieres, and special events at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort. Additional Official Selections will be announced in the coming weeks, along with ticket information and programming updates. For the latest Official Selection announcements as they are released, visit official-selections/2027About the Las Vegas Film FestivalThe Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event from the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards. The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.Filmmakers can submit projects to the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival until December 15, 2026, directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.###

Valerie Garza. PR Director

Las Vegas Film Festival

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Las Vegas Film Festival Reaches 100 Official Selections as 2027 Lineup Expands News Provided By Las Vegas Film Festival November 24, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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