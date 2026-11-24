MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 24 (IANS) The navy of Iran's Army said Tuesday that two "violating" oil tankers caught fire earlier in the day after hitting naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels had deactivated their identification and navigation systems and entered a "forbidden" region east of the waterway, the navy said in a statement on the army's website.

It added that the blasts brought the tankers to a halt, underscoring the need to comply with Iran's regulations for safe passage through the strait, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The navy warned that the strait will not be reopened unless Iran's objectives and demands are met, urging tanker owners to coordinate with the Iranian armed forces to cross safely.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's Army Commander, Major General Amir Hatami, said that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until Iran's seven conditions are met, warning that Tehran would tighten its control over the waterway and make conditions difficult for its adversaries, local media reported.

While addressing senior Army commanders on Tuesday, General Hatami said Iran's power in four dimensions - social, military, political and geopolitical- has overturned the calculations of the enemy, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said that Iran has not allowed its adversaries to make the Iranians suffer alone from war, stressing that those who launched the war felt the impact at gas stations and in their homes. He stated that Iran would not bear the pain of war alone and that anyone who backs the enemy would also bear the cost.

Describing the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of Iran's geopolitical power and an important part of the country's overall power, Major General Amir Hatami warned that the strategic waterway will remain closed until seven conditions of Iran are fulfilled. He said that Iran would tighten its control over Strait of Hormuz, further increasing pressure on the enemy, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

–IANS

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